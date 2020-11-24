This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop is nearly half off with this Black Friday deal

This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch Windows 10 (S-Mode) laptop at Best Buy is just $119.99, nearly half off the original retail price with this early Black Friday deal (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Even though no one would say this was the most powerful laptop out there, with a seventh-generation AMD A6 APU with Radeon R4 integrated graphics, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC flash storage, it's the perfect laptop for those who just need something to stream movies or browse the web without having to worry about installing a lot of apps.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 deal:

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch: $229.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

While it can handle some productivity tasks, its processor is only a dual-core model, so multitasking is possible, but it's not the kind of machine where you can have more than two or three things running at once without seeing a performance hit.

This unit is better left to doing your basic computing work in a more focused manner than you might be used to with more powerful machines.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop deals in your region

If you're not in the US, you can still get a great deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop wherever you are in the world by checking the retailers below.

