This is the 4K monitor to grab in the Black Friday sales

The ConceptD line of monitors and laptops were conceived by Acer with content creators and artists in mind, which sadly means they can often be extremely pricey as brands shove in loads of high spec features to service said professionals.

With display features like high resolutions, wide DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and an official Pantone validation, you really get what you pay for.

Still, most artists aren't made of money, which is why it's obviously best to grab one in the Black Friday deals where possible - and we've found a cracker.

You can save $400 on this incredible Acer ConceptD CP3 CP3271K, perfect for photographers and video editors on a budget. (Not in the USA? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Priced at $899.99, down from $1,299.99, this display has a refresh rate of 120Hz that results in smooth framerates, and a 1ms response time so you won't be impacted by any delays between your display and computer or laptop.

Graphic designers and careers where color accuracy is important can benefit too, with the display having been tested and calibrated to achieve a super-low Delta E average of <1 to reproduce true-to-life color accuracy.

If you dabble in both art and gaming then there are even a few other goodies thrown in, as this monitor is Nvidia G-Sync compatible to give you a tear-free creating experience when paired with an Nvidia graphics card.

And of course, the resolution is full 4K, giving you plenty of pixels to work with on your projects.

The innovative monitor stand for the ConceptD CP3 CP3271K isn't just stylish and modern, but also gives you full control over positioning, allowing you to swivel, tilt and adjust the height to your requirements.

A great monitor is essential for most creative industries. Your standard 1080p office displays don't have sufficient color accuracy or brightness, and while refresh rate is only important for video or animation, you'll never want to go back to a sluggish monitor after using something with 144Hz.

Acer not only make some of the best creative-optimized displays on the market, but it's also a leading producer of gaming hardware, which makes these ConceptD displays suitable for use as both, saving you the need to buy an additional screen if you want to open up Steam after a long day of editing photographs or 3D sculpting.

