This Instant Pot alternative is down to its (almost) lowest price ever in Ninja’s Black Friday sale

If you’re looking for a deal on Instant Pot alternatives from Ninja this Black Friday, then you’re in luck. Ninja has slashed 25% off the price of the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 multi-cooker OP350UK, which is a rival to Instant Pot, taking it down to just £149.99 from £199.99 as part of its Black Friday sales. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Ninja Foodi deals in your region).

This is almost as low as the prices we saw last Black Friday or Cyber Monday , when the multi-cooker dropped to £149.00. At just 99p more than the record low price, and with no guarantees we will see a better discount during the official Amazon Black Friday sales, we recommend snapping up this deal immediately.

The best Instant Pots and alternatives from other brands can be a pricey purchase, so a good deal is always welcome, and this Black Friday deal is in stock and ready to ship. Due to the ongoing supply chain issues, if you want to ensure that your Ninja Foodi arrives in time for the festive season we’d suggest snapping this deal up quickly. However, if you’d rather opt for the original multi-cooker brand, rather than an alternative then, check out our round-up of the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals .

Today's best Ninja Black Friday deal in the UK

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 multi-cooker OP350UK: £199.99 Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 multi-cooker OP350UK: £199.99 £149.99 at Ninja

Save £50 - There’s a 25% saving on this handy kitchen gadget that offers a multitude of cooking methods including slow cooking, pressure cooking and even air frying. Simple to use, the Ninja Foodi OP350 UK has a six-litre capacity, which Ninja say is enough for four portions, and comes with a steaming rack and cooking basket.

Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 7.5L OP500UK: £229.99 Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker 7.5L OP500UK: £229.99 £178.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - Ninja has also slashed the same amount off the larger version of the multi-cooker, which has a 7.5-litre capacity and can prepare enough food for six portions. It offers the same cooking methods and comes in the same stylish chrome and black design. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for the multi-cooker, it previously dropped to £172.65 last December, but at just £6 more expensive, we still think this is a great deal.

Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker Blue edition 7.5L OP500UK: £229.99 Ninja Foodi MAX 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker Blue edition 7.5L OP500UK: £229.99 £179.99 at Ninja

Save £50 - Alternatively, if you prefer appliances that provide a splash of colour in your kitchen, this Blue edition of the Ninja Foodi 7.5-litre multi-cooker has been discounted by 22%. As well as coming in a stylish blue hue, the multi-cooker also comes bundled with a roasting sling, silicone mitts, and apron.

More Ninja Foodi deals

