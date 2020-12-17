This $699 RTX 2060 Gateway at Walmart is one of the best gaming laptop deals this year

Gaming laptop deals are a common fixture at leading online retailers in the US, but it's not often you see a machine that packs an RTX 2060 graphics card for just $699 like this Gateway Creator Series at Walmart.

For those not up to speed on their components or tech-talk - that's a really, really powerful graphics card for not a lot of money. Subsequently, you're looking at a machine here that'll definitely punch above its weight (or rather modest price tag).

The other components - a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD aren't exactly mindblowing, but they're not awful either and are exactly in the ballpark that you'd expect for this price point. The main focus here from the manufacturer has been to pack in a cheap RTX 2060, which is pretty awesome to see in a sub-$700 package indeed.

Ok, let's talk performance. Will it run CyberPunk 2077? Yes, it should run CyberPunk fairly well at 1440p and definitely at 1080p with modestly high settings. That RTX 2060 can handle Ray-Tracing too, which is one of the most hyped-up features on this widely anticipated graphically intensive title.

Gaming laptop deal at Walmart

Gateway Creator Series 15.6-inch laptop: $999 $699 at Walmart

Save $300 - This Gateway Creator might not be your typical gaming laptop but it features what has to be the cheapest price we've ever seen for a laptop carrying an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card. This is a great price for such a powerful component, and the 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD aren't too shabby either.View Deal

Should I buy a gaming laptop deal now?

So, the tech-savvy among you may be thinking whether this is the best time to grab a gaming laptop deal with the encroaching mobile 30 series Nvidia GPUs touted to be released in January, plus potentially new AMD chips just around the corner. In our humble opinion, both these new releases will be fantastic for gamers looking for the highest performance machines possible, but for those on a budget, it's unlikely they'll be widely available for a while. The RTX 2060 arrived a full year after its more powerful siblings, and it's likely you could be looking at a similar wait until the 3060 arrives on more budget orientated gaming laptops.

Subsequently, we don't think it's necessarily a bad time to buy a budget machine right now like this Gateway at Walmart. The price is exceptional here, plus there is plenty of room to upgrade the RAM easily, for those who feel comfortable having a tinker inside their machine.

