This Cyber Monday Beats PowerBeats Pro deal drops buds to their lowest price ever

We've seen a lot of fantastic Cyber Monday Beats deals this year, many of which have carried over from the Black Friday sales. If you're looking for a superb pair of running earbuds, there's also a deal for you on the Beats PowerBeats Pro, which are down to their lowest price ever at Amazon in both the US and UK.
Down to a record-low price as part of the Cyber Monday deals, the Beats PowerBeats Pro can be bought right now for just $149.95 in the US and £149 in the UK. US buyers are getting a slightly better deal overall, saving $100 off retail price, but UK shoppers certainly aren't being short-changed.
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Cyber Monday Beats PowerBeats Pro deals
Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless earbuds:
$249.95 $149.95 at Amazon
Save $100 - The PowerBeats Pro are down to their lowest-ever price this Cyber Monday. If you're looking for a great pair of running headphones that feature a strong grip, water and sweat resistance, and all-round great sound, it's hard to do better than the PowerBeats Pro.
Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless earbuds:
£219 £149 at Amazon
Save £70 - The PowerBeats Pro are down to the lowest price we've seen for Cyber Monday. If you're looking for a great pair of running headphones that feature a strong grip, water and sweat resistance, and all-round great sound, the PowerBeats Pro tick all the bodies.
Cyber Monday is today, and thus will be the last big sales event before the run-up to Christmas and the holidays. As such, now is an excellent time to grab a Cyber Monday Beats PowerBeats Pro deal before prices go back to normal tomorrow.
Looking for headphones brands other than Beats? We've got a buying guide for the best Cyber Monday headphones deals if you want a more general overlook at what you can buy during today's sales. We've also been seeing a lot of Cyber Monday AirPods deals if you fancy shopping around for Apple's range of premium buds.
