Beats Cyber Monday deals 2021: the best stores to buy new Beats headphones this year

Beats Cyber Monday deals are coming in hot this year, with some decent sales happening right now on the Beats Studio3, Beats Solo3, Powerbeats Pro and new Beats Studio Buds.

Why is that exciting? Well, while Beats by Dre headphones are popular, they can also be super expensive – which means you usually have to save up for a long while in order to buy a pair. The only exception, of course, is during Cyber Monday and the weeks leading up to it.

That said, until the clock strikes midnight on November 29, 2021 you can save big on Beats headphones during both the Amazon Cyber Monday sale and Best Buy Cyber Monday sale, where you can find great deals on the latest Beats headphones.

We'll be tracking deals as they go live in the weeks leading up to Cyber Monday, so be sure to stop back often to find the latest and greatest Beats deals.

The best early Beats Cyber Monday deals

Image Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 $169.99 at Amazon

SAVE $179 - The biggest deal we've seen in the lead up to Cyber Monday is this one on the Beats Studio 3 Wireless that shaves almost $180 off the MSRP. With built-in noise-cancellation and Apple's W1 chip, these headphones have some great modern features at a super reasonable sale price. View Deal

Image Beats Solo3 Wireless: $199.95 $119 at Amazon

SAVE $80 - If you don't mind skipping out on noise-cancellation to save some money, you might want to pick up the Beats Solo3 instead. These wireless on-ear headphones don't have noise cancellation, but they do have a 40-hour battery life and a slightly more elegant look. View Deal

Image Beats Powerbeats Pro: $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

SAVE $50 - For runners and workout enthusiasts, the Beats Powerbeats Pro offer a better fit and flexibility than the over and on-ear models - and you can save $50 on them during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. View Deal

Image Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $129.95 at Amazon

Save $20 - Of course, if you simply want the newest earbuds from Beats, check out the brand-new Studio Buds. These wireless earbuds are completely cord-free and have active noise cancellation and great sound at an unbeatable price. View Deal

Not in the US? Here are the best Beats deals for your region:

What else we expect to see...

Without knowing exactly what Beats is planning for holidays, we suspect the audio product maker might discount every single product in its lineup for the biggest shopping days. That's more or less what we've seen in years past, and it makes sense for Beats to continue that this year as well.

That being said, Beats does have slightly fewer products on the market than in previous years. It's discontinued production on many of its older models – meaning you'll be hard-pressed to find them at the big box retail stores – but the ones that are still in production are likely to receive a lot of extra attention.

