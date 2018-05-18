Trending
These super cheap Galaxy S8 deals make it the best value mobile phone on the market

Mobiles.co.uk's cheap Samsung S8 prices start from just £18

Samsung Galaxy S8 deals

We've spent a lot of time recently going to great lengths to tell you about this rather special £23 per month Samsung Galaxy S9 deal from Carphone Warehouse-owned Mobiles.co.uk. It's so cheap that we suggested that you may as well just go for that instead of a Galaxy S8 deal. And we meant it...until now.

Because the retailer has just launched a trio of new deals on the 2017 Samsung flagship mobile phone that make it, in our view, the best value mobile phone on the market right now.

Sounds like hyperbole, doesn't it? Well, let's take a look at the new Samsung Galaxy S8 deals and you can decide for yourself (spoiler alert - it isn't hyperbole, they are just superb deals):

The new Galaxy S8 deals from Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy S8 on Vodafone | £90 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 1GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £18pm
This is exactly the kind of price we dreamed of seeing when the Galaxy S8's successor was launched a few months ago. Paying a mere £18 per month for a phone as good as the Samsung Galaxy S8 is absurd, and you don't even have to pay a fortune upfront - a tenner less still if you insert our exclusive 10OFF discount code at the checkout. Total cost over 24 months is £522
View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 on Vodafone | £100 £45 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm
OK, so this isn't a new tariff as such. In fact, it was already one of our favourite Samsung S8 deals even before the price fell by around £50. Now it comes to less than £600 for the two year term with our discount code. Very nice considering the decent whack of data you get every month, too. Total cost over 24 months is £597
View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 on O2 | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32pm
Context is everything with this big data deal on O2. Go for the best Galaxy S9 deal with 30GB data and you'll have to pay well over £100 more over the course of the two years. Here you get a remarkable amount of leeway for streaming, surfing and downloading away from Wi-Fi for a decent monthly sum and absolutely nothing upfront. Tremendous value. Total cost over 24 months is £768
View Deal

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals

?
Plans
Unlocked
Verizon Wireless US
No contract
Samsung Galaxy S8 (Instalments)
$30
upfront
$29
/mth
Unlimited mins
Unlimited texts
Unlimited data
View
at
Verizon Wireless
TextNow US
No contract
Samsung Galaxy S8 (Instalments)
Free
upfront
$59.55
/mth
Unlimited mins
Unlimited texts
1.5GB data
View
at
TextNow
AT&T US
No contract
Samsung Galaxy S8 (Instalments)
$30
upfront
$66.84
/mth
Unlimited mins
Unlimited texts
1GB data
View
at
AT&T
T-Mobile US
No contract
Samsung Galaxy S8 (Instalments)
$25
upfront
$80
/mth
Unlimited mins
Unlimited texts
Unlimited data
View
at
T-Mobile
Boost Mobile US
No contract
Samsung Galaxy S8
$599.99
upfront
$100
/mth
Unlimited mins
Unlimited texts
Unlimited data
View
at
Boost Mobile
