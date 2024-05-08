Get free maps, emails, and rideshare nationwide with TextNow

The mobile service provider TextNow was already one of the best cell phone plans for thrifty users but now it's an even better choice thanks to the extension of its free phone service to essential apps.

At TextNow, you can now access email, use maps, and use rideshare apps such as Uber and Lyft without spending a single penny. You can now access these apps nationwide on the baseline TextNow service with up to 1GB of usage without paying extra for one of the carrier's data passes.

For those not in the know, TextNow is a mobile service that offers free calls and texts with the option for set data passes. They start at just $0.99 for an hourly pass but also include a one-day pass for $4.99 and a monthly pass for $39.99. It's a fairly novel service model - and one that's really handy if you're trying to avoid paying for data you don't need.

And, with these new free app additions, TextNow is even more useful than before. Apps like Maps and Uber, in particular, are essential for travelling and checking emails is always handy without having to pay the $1 for the hourly pass.

TextNow now includes essential apps free

Regardless of whether you're a new or existing customer, you can now access Maps, email, and rideshare apps free of charge at TextNow. That means you don't need to pay a penny extra for one of the carrier's data passes to get access to these essential apps – as well as free calls and texts nationwide. Sign up at TextNow ($4.99 for a SIM card) and you'll have unlimited access to all these excellent features.

We already wrote about how excellent TextNow is as an option for thrifty users and this week's latest additions to the baseline plan solidify that opinion. If you rely on WiFi primarily as your means of data then it's a super service that can dramatically cut your plan bills down to size.

