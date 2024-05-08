Quordle today – hints and answers for Thursday, May 9 (game #836)

This is potentially a difficult Quordle, with a couple of complications that may require you to play with some caution. To help you out, I've come up with a couple of hints – they're yours to use if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #836) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 5*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #836) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #836) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #836) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #836) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • W • I • M • P

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #836) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #836, are…

WOUND

IGLOO

MEALY

PASTY

It's always worth having a favorite narrowing-down word or two on hand, for when patterns appear that have several solutions. BEFOG is one of my top choices, because B, F and G are all relatively common consonants and none are included in my three set start words of STARE, DOILY and PUNCH. Therefore, when I get a pattern like -OUND – which could still be BOUND, WOUND or FOUND, even with lots of other letters ruled out – I can play BEFOG and be fairly sure of solving it in two guesses, rather than possibly needing three.

What's more, it may gave you another yellow or green letter in another segment, which is what happened today with the G; it wasn't needed in -OUND, but it appeared in IGLOO and helped me solve that one more easily than might otherwise have been the case.

Daily Sequence today (game #836) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #836, are…

ADMIT

NEEDY

LATHE

GUILE

