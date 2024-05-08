There's a massive sale on Apple devices at Amazon: 7 deals I'd buy from $79.99

Thanks to yesterday's Apple event, which unveiled the newest iPads, Amazon is having a massive sale on older model Apple products. You can score record-low prices on some of Apple's best-selling devices, including AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches, and MacBooks. I'm rounding up today's seven best deals just below, with prices starting at just $79.99.



While Apple deals are a regular feature on Amazon, today's prices are some of the best we've seen, with discounts that match Black Friday and drop even further. Some highlights include the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $179.99, the 10.9 iPad on sale for $349, and the Apple Watch 9 down to an incredible price of $299.



Keep in mind that all of the deals listed below are best-ever offers, and we typically don't see prices like this outside of holiday sales. If you're interested in the newest iPads, you can also check out our iPad preorders page for all the best deals around the web.

Huge Apple sale at Amazon: today's 7 best deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab Apple's cheapest AirPods, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $79.99. That price matches the record low we saw on Black Friday. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

Amazon now has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99, which is a new record-low price. You get all the same features as the previous Lightning version, such as noise cancellation technology, but this model includes boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $239.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE includes all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $189.99, which is $10 more than the lowest-ever price.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to $249, which is the same record-low we've seen multiple times throughout the year. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The excellent Apple Watch 9 is back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon today, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $299, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $349 at Amazon

Thanks to the release of the iPad Pro and Air, Amazon has the 10.9 iPad on sale for $349 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $999 at Amazon

The latest MacBook Air is down to $999 - just $10 shy of the record-low price. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design.

