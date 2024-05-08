The Amazon Kindle Scribe has finally hit a record-low price at Amazon

You can finally get the Amazon Kindle Scribe for a record-low price bringing it down to $239.99 (was $339.99) at Amazon US and £239.99 (was £329.99) at Amazon UK. Our Kindle Scribe review was very passionate about how well it works and plays so it's an exciting time to buy.

The price drop is the lowest we’ve seen the Amazon Kindle Scribe since it was released in 2022. The previous best price we’ve seen in the UK was £249.99 just before Christmas 2023. In the US, we saw it drop to $239.99 briefly over the same time period. Usually, though, the discount is a little more conservative often hovering around $284.99 or £260 depending on your region.

This is the kind of price we’d expect to see around major sales events like Prime Day or Black Friday, so it’s a pleasant surprise to see the class-leading eBook reader and writer so affordable at the moment. Amazon Kindle deals usually focus on the Kindle Paperwhite or even the standard Kindle more frequently than the premium Kindle Scribe.

Today’s best Amazon Kindle Scribe deals

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $339.99 now $239.99 at Amazon US

Matching the lowest price ever in the US, the Amazon Kindle Scribe is still the premium Kindle out there but it’s only $40 more than the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite which is a small price to pay for the ability to write on your reader as well as annotate or take notes as you read. If you want the ultimate Kindle experience, this is your best option. It’s excellent value for what it offers and there’s nothing that rivals it right now.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was £329.99 now £239.99 at Amazon UK

The lowest price ever in the UK, the Amazon Kindle Scribe is currently only £60 more than what the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition usually costs. If you want to read and write on the move through the same device, there’s precious little out there that can adequately rival the Kindle Scribe with other Kindles focused solely on reading. Pricing-wise, this is the kind of discount normally reserved for special sales events like Prime Day.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is the only Kindle that is a digital notebook and pen, as well as a way to read without carrying around dozens of books. The notebook functionality won’t be essential for everyone but it does give you the perfect place to sketch out designs or journal. It’s also possible to convert handwritten notes to text which is convenient for transferring your thoughts elsewhere.

The screen is also sizeable at 10.2 inches so there’s no risk of you not seeing things clearly here. Even in awkward lighting, it’s glare-free and front-lit meaning it looks great. It’s the best Kindle in many ways.

If you’re not just looking for the best Kindle deals, we also have many of the best Amazon Fire tablet deals for something that will also easily help you read as you travel. Alternatively, if writing is your aim, upgrading your iPad with the Apple Pencil deals currently available could be the best solution.