I can't believe just how cheap the super premium Astro A50 gaming headset is at this new lowest-ever price

One of the best premium gaming headsets of the last few years is available at an incredible new lowest-ever price right now in the UK.

I’m talking about the Astro A50, which is on sale for just £179.90 (was £319.99) at Amazon. That’s an incredible £140 discount for the PlayStation version of the headset, representing a new lowest-ever price. Compatible with PS4 and PC out of the box, just be aware that a separate HDMI adapter (available for £39.99) is required for full functionality (such as Game/Chat mixing) on PS5 as this headset came out before the latest console generation.

Things are a lot simpler for those on Team Green though, as no adapter is required to use all the features of the Xbox version of the headset with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, or PC. This model is also on sale for the new lowest-ever price of just £179.90 (was £319.99) at Amazon, which is another £140 saving.

The discounts are less compelling over the pond, but you can still find the PlayStation version of the Astro A50 on sale for just $219.49 (was $299.99) and the Xbox version for $229.99 (was $299.99). Again, if you want to use all the features of the PlayStation model with a PS5 you will need the adapter which is currently available for $38.58.

New lowest-ever prices on the Astro A50

Astro A50 (PlayStation): was £319.99 now £179.90 at Amazon

The Astro A50 is an older model but still has a lot to offer at this incredible lowest-ever price. Boasting a premium design with great sound and a handy charging station, this is an excellent headset for less. It's readily compatible with PS4 and PC, but you will need to buy a separate adapter (available for £39.99) in order to use every feature of the headset with PS5. US price Amazon - $219.49 | Amazon - $38.58 (adapter)

Astro A50 (Xbox): was £319.99 now £179.90 at Amazon

No adapter is required for the Xbox version of the Astro A50, which is compatible with Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC out of the box. This £140 takes the lofty asking price down to much more affordable levels. US price: Amazon - $229.99

We rated the Astro A50 highly in our original Astro A50 (2019) review, where it scored four out of five stars. Although it has since been superseded by more recent models like the Astro A50 X, we praised its excellent sound quality and comfortable design - both of which still hold up very well all these years later. The included base station is also a huge bonus, as it makes charging easy and provides the perfect place to store your headset in between uses.

Don't worry if you're outside of the UK or US. You can browse a range of deals on the Astro A50 in your region below.