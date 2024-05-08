The Apple AirPods are down to their super-cheap Black Friday price at Best Buy

The AirPods 2 may not be the latest tech but these premium earbuds keep going on sale and are an ideal addition for anyone who already owns other Apple products. They are even more affordable right now as you can buy the Apple AirPods 2 at Best Buy for $79.99 (was $129.99).

The Apple AirPods 2 have been slowly decreasing in price over the past year and this $50 saving drops them back down to their Black Friday price – and you don't even have to recover from cooking a Thanksgiving meal to bag it. This $79.99 deal is also the lowest price they've ever hit, making it a bargain.

Typically, we consider under $100 as the benchmark for some of the best budget wireless earbuds, so the AirPods 2 definitely deserve a spot here thanks to this latest offer at Best Buy.

Today’s best AirPods 2 deal

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

The Apple AirPods 2 have hit their lowest price again with this $50 saving on the regular price – that also makes them $60 cheaper than the newer AirPods 3. This particular model has a wired charging case, but that’s a small price to pay for (literally) paying a small price for a pair of AirPods. You still get all that speedy connection wonder to other Apple devices like you get with other AirPods – and they sound good, too.

The AirPods 2 are getting on a bit in age but their battery life and charging speeds continue to excel against the competition. Convenience is the key selling point here. Switching between your Apple devices with these earbuds takes split seconds and involves barely any effort from you. As our Apple AirPods 2 review explains, the connectivity is unrivalled if you have other Apple devices.

There’s also quick access to Siri if you need to ask a question. Audio doesn’t include the personalized spatial audio you’ll see on newer models but it still sounds good for the price. These are the earbuds you can slip in for your morning walk before effortlessly turning on your laptop and transferring over to listening to work meetings. Something that many other best earbuds provide, but usually for a lot more.

If you’re considering spending more on Apple’s audio equipment, there are other AirPods deals around. If you’re in the market for other Apple deals, take a look at the best MacBook deals currently available or maybe consider the latest Apple Watch deals to add to your daily gadget collection.