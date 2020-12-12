These Razer PC gaming deals have never been cheaper

Best Buy has just unleashed a massive Razer sale, discounting PC gaming accessories to their lowest prices yet and even beating Black Friday in the process.

That means there's some stunning PC gaming deals up for grabs this weekend, from the Razer Basilisk Hyperspeed wireless pointer down to just $37.99 (was $59.99) to a 50% discount on the Razer Kraken Ultimate headset.

Whether you're after a new gaming mouse, keyboard or headset there's plenty to dig into here, with some of the best features to hit Razer's products available in these excellent deals. That means opto-mechanical switches on the Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard (now $146.99 from $199.99) and THX Spatial Audio on the Razer Nari Ultimate headset (now $70 off at $124.99).

We're rounding up all these Razer PC gaming deals just below, but if you're in the UK or Australia you'll find more sales in your region further down the page as well.

Today's best Razer PC gaming deals

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse: $59.99 $37.99 at Best Buy

This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse. At just $37.99 it's a stunning offer, bringing super low latency, a 285 hour battery life, five custom DPI profiles, and a 16,000 DPI optical sensor.

Razer Deathadder V2 wired gaming mouse: $69.99 $48.99 at Best Buy

The Razer Deathadder V2 is also sitting at its lowest price yet, with a $22 discount at Best Buy bringing the 20K optical sensor, 82g mouse down to an excellent sub-$50 price tag.

Razer Kraken Ultimate wired headset: $129.99 $64.99 at Best Buy

You can also save $65 on the Razer Kraken Ultimate headset at Best Buy right now, a 50% discount that offers up a record low $64.99 price on the wired gaming headset.

Razer Nari Ultimate wireless headset: $199.99 $124.99 at Best Buy

However, if you're looking to spend a little more you can upgrade to THX Spatial audio and super speedy lag-free PC connection with the Razer Nari Ultimate. Perfect for both PC and PS4, this headset is discounted by $70 and you can save $10 on Game Pass for PC at the same time as well.

Razer Huntsman Elite wired gaming keyboard: $199.99 $146.99 at Best Buy

We only saw the Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard drop down to $149.99 over Black Friday, but you can get an even better price than that this week at Best Buy. The mechanical keyboard offers up a digital media dial, on-board and Cloud storage, optical light sensors inside each switch, and 10-key rollover anti-ghosting as well.

