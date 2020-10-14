These Prime Day Samsung TV deals finally make 8K affordable

While 8K TVs continue to be prohibitively expensive for most, Samsung has a range on sale as part of its Amazon Prime Day deals. You can currently save over 30% on 4K and 8K TVs, with the majority of these new Samsung TVs now down to their lowest ever price.

The Samsung 65-inch Q800T, which is equipped with direct full array local dimming to create deep blacks and luminous whites, is capable of 8K resolution and has been discounted by a whopping 34% – bringing the price down to just $2,297.99.

For those with a slightly bigger budget, the Samsung 65-inch Q900TS is currently 27% off at $3,997.99 and has an impossibly thin bezel and edge-to-edge viewing that gives the TV a nearly-invisible frame. It also supports Samsung’s Quantum HD tech, which promises to set a new standard for detail and brightness.

Samsung 8K TV deals:

Samsung 65-inch QLED Q800T: $3,499.99 $2,297.99 at Amazon

Experience real 8K resolution, which is 16 times more than standard HDTVs. With 8K AI upscaling, all your content will be converted into crisp 8K, and with Alexa-built in, you can control your TV with the sound of your voice.

Samsung 65-inch QLED Q900TS: $5,499.99 $3,997.99 at Amazon

An upgrade over the Q800T, this 8K QLED features a gorgeous infinity screen that makes the edges almost disappear. With direct full array 32x local dimming, enjoy deep blacks and luminous whites.

But what about 4K TV deals? Well, this Prime Day sale also includes some of Samsung’s best 4K TVs. Stand out choices are the Samsung Q60T, which is the Korean manufacturer’s cheapest 4K QLED (it’s currently down to $427.99), and Samsung’s finest flagship 4K panel, the Samsung Q90T (now just $1,297.99).

Samsung 4K TV deals:

Samsung 43-inch Q60T QLED: $529.99 $427.99 at Amazon

Boasting more than a billion colors, this 4K TV is great for gamers and those searching for a HDR experience that really wows. With a wide viewing angle and 4K AI Upscaling, your content will shine no matter where you're sat in the room.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch QLED Q90T: $1,597.99 $1,297.99 at Amazon

With Alexa-built in and direct full array 16x dimming, this panel is a step up from the Q60T and larger too. Quantum HDR produces spectacular HDR and object tracking sound ensures that everything you watch will sound as good as it looks.

With some of the best Samsung TVs on offer, there’s never been a better time to upgrade to a cheap 4K TV or high-end model. We’ve also seen manufacturers moving to 8K resolution more in recent months, so these exceptional Prime Day deals mean you can experience the next-generation of display technology for much less.

