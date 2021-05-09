These Bose 700 deals are dropping to record low prices on the Triple Black model

If you're after a pair of premium noise cancelling headphones this weekend, you'll be happy to learn that we're seeing Bose 700 deals returning to some record low prices. That means you can pick up some of the best headphones we've ever seen for just $329 (was $379) - a $50 saving.

That's the cheapest we've seen the Triple Black Bose 700 headphones go for, however, it should be noted that the Arctic White model has seen prices as low as $299 in the past. If you'd prefer the white hues, then, it might be worth waiting for this year's Amazon Prime Day deals for a better price. That said, we're only $30 away with this weekend's Bose 700 headphone deals.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Bose headphones sales in your region.

Bose 700 headphones: $379 $329 at Amazon

Amazon has a $50 discount on the Bose 700 headphones right now, bringing the premium noise cancelling cups down back down to a record low $329 price tag. We have seen the Arctic White model drop even further in the past (to $299), but this is the cheapest the Triple Black version has been.

We love the noise cancellation available in the Bose 700s, but you're also getting clear, detailed audio here with a fantastic design overall. That battery life can't quite hold up to competitors like the Sony WH-1000XM4s, but if you're looking for that classic form factor there's nothing else quite like them.

If you are interested in our top rated headphones for 2021, though, you'll find some excellent offers available on the Sony model instead.

Sony WH-1000XM4 | Mophie Power Boost XXL portable charger: $349.99 $278 at Adorama

Not only is Adorama offering a record low price on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, but you're also getting a free 20800mAh portable charger (worth $39.95) included. That's an excellent offer on a market leading pair of headphones.

More Bose 700 headphone deals

You'll find plenty more Sony WH-1000XM4 deals and cheaper Sony WH-1000XM3 prices available right now, but if you're shopping a bit wider take a look at all the best noise cancelling headphone deals we've found.