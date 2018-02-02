These five LG phones with bootloop problems entitle some to a big payout

Update: The payout from LG won't loop in as many users as we thought or hoped, as Ars Technica has noted that since this isn't a class-action lawsuit, only a few hundred affected users may see a return for their bootlooping phones.

But it's not all bad news. LG is extending the warranty of the affected phones up to 30 months following the date of purchase. That might not mean much for those who bought their, say, LG G5 quite a while ago, but it's certainly better than nothing.

Original article follows below.

There's finally good news for those in the US who have experienced LG smartphone bootloop problems: LG is offering affected users a big payout in the form of cash or a rebate.

The now-settled lawsuit against LG sees owners of the LG G4, LG G5, LG V10, LG V20 and LG Nexus 5X receiving either $425 in cash, or a $700 credit toward a future LG-made smartphone such as the rumored LG G7 or LG V30 Alpha.

It’s a heavy hit against the company, but a obviously a positive shift for the many who have been affected (raises hand). We've asked LG if the lawsuit reward applies only to customers in the US, or if it will also be handed out to global buyers.

How to claim your LG bootloop payout

As far as how you’ll get your payment, it seems that those affected by the lawsuit and who have submitted a claim will be contacted, with payments being sent out in March.

If you haven’t filed your claim yet, you can use this proof of claim form , as shared by Android Police , but it’s currently not functioning correctly. The deadline for filing is supposedly February 12, and we’ll be updating this piece with a working link once one is discovered.

We’re unsure about how this impacts consumers around the globe who have experienced the sad state of having a bootlooped phone, but we’ve contacted LG for some clarity on the topic.

Via Android Central