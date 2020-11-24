There’s finally a better Black Friday TV deal than the LG CX OLED

You heard us. There's an incredible TV deal running right now at Best Buy that puts recent discounts on the LG CX OLED to shame – and it's on the Sony A8 OLED TV.

The 65-inch Sony A8 OLED is now retailing for $1,799, after a whopping $1,000 discount at Best Buy. It's now the same price as the 55-inch model's RRP, and is an exceptionally good buy if you're in the market for a new OLED TV that's a bit larger than the standard flagship size. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best OLED TV deals in your region).

We've previously raved about the LG CX OLED, which has seen continual price cuts in the run-up to Black Friday, and could still eclipse the competition if it sees more discounts in the coming days. At the moment, though, the 65-inch CX is a bit pricier at $1,899 at Best Buy, with only a $600 discount to the A8's $1,000.

The 2020 Sony TV range is full of great options for those looking to upgrade their current AV setup.

The A8 OLED, for one, is a new-for-2020 model that offers Sony's high-end X1 Ultimate processing and gorgeous 4K OLED pictures at a surprisingly affordable price, making for an obvious choice over last year's A9G OLED.

In our review, we wrote that "By combining Sony’s premium OLED picture performance with a powerful and direct sound system, the Sony A8H/A8 OLED TV manages to be a stunningly compelling TV option for serious home cinema fans."

OLED is the premium TV panel tech of the moment, and Black Friday 2020 has seen a number of lowest-ever prices on flagship OLED sets.

The 55-inch Vizio OLED featured above ($899) is the cheapest you can get a 55-inch OLED TV right now, but the A8 still wins out for the biggest saving around. Whether you're after the cheapest OLED you can find, then, or the biggest saving from an original RRP, then, the deals above should have you sorted.

If you're looking for more OLED TV deals, though, you'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

