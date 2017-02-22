There are big discounts to be had on the PlayStation Store right now

If you’ve been looking to get stuck into a new PlayStation game, now is the time to do so as the PlayStation Store has announced big limited-time discounts across a whole range of excellent titles.

The discounts are slightly different depending on whether you live in the US or the UK, so read on to find out what exactly you can get for your money.

US PlayStation Store

The Oscars are this weekend and the US PlayStation Store wants to celebrate by offering discounts on the gaming world’s critical darlings.

From February 22, US PlayStation owners will be able to get up to 60 percent off some of the biggest titles from 2016, with PlayStation Plus subscribers able to get discounts of up to 70 percent.

There are over 50 games on offer, all of them big titles; standouts include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition from $49.99 down to $29.99 and the deluxe edition of Titanfall 2 for $39.99 down from $79.99.

There are some titles that you’d expect to be there that aren’t (mostly first party titles like Uncharted) but it’s definitely worth taking a look at the full list to see if anything catches your eye.

There’s also a more direct nod to the actual Oscars with discounts on Academy Award winning movies from across the years.

These discounts will only run until 28 February so make sure you don’t miss out.

UK PlayStation Store

On the UK PlayStation Store, things are slightly less thematic. Rather than a selection of critically acclaimed games, UK customers will be able to get up to 60 percent off a huge library of EA games and DLC for both PS4 and PS3 consoles.

That means significant price cuts on a selection of franchises including Battlefield, Star Wars Battlefront, Need For Speed, and Dragon Age.

For PlayStation 3 owners it’s definitely worth noting that you can pick up the entire Mass Effect trilogy for just £10.99. Perfect timing for anyone who wants to get caught up ahead of the release of Mass Effect: Andromeda.

These discounts will run from February 22 until March 8.

As well as EA discounts, the UK PlayStation Store is also significantly cutting the prices of Grand Theft Auto V game and its various bundles until March 1.

That means you could pick up the game on its own for just £29.99 which is a decent 45 percent discount. However, there’s a much more significant discount on the game alongside the Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle – you could get it for £44.99 rather than its usual price of £101.99.

That’s a lot of discounts to shop through, so we’ll let you get started.