Xbox Series S now out of stock at Amazon

Xbox Series S stock is now available at Amazon for $299.99, but you'll need to move fast to secure yours.

Microsoft’s more affordable Xbox continues to be snapped up by eager consumers, as Xbox Series S stock continues to be hard to find in the US.

If you've been searching for the smaller Xbox Series S, then, this is the perfect chance to pick up the console. You won't get it in time for Christmas, sadly, but at least you know you'll have the next-gen Xbox in the new year.

The Xbox Series S has been one of the hottest products in 2020, and as more great titles come to Xbox, it's sure to be a big seller in 2021. Don't miss out before stock is snapped up once again, then.

You can also grab Microsoft's more affordable Xbox from Walmart. The console will be delivered for January 16, but you can rest easy knowing you'll get your next-gen gaming fix in the new year.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The cheaper Xbox Series S allows for next-gen gaming at 1440p resolution and up to 120fps thanks to its modern GPU and powerful CPU.

We've written extensively about the Xbox Series S's features in our Xbox Series S review and were impressed by Microsoft's cheaper albeit less powerful machine.

