The Samsung Galaxy S24 might be very hard to tell apart from the Galaxy S23

If you’re not a fan of the Samsung Galaxy S23’s design then we’ve got bad news for you, as one leaker claims that the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus will have the same design as the current models.

This comes from tipster @Tech_Reve (opens in new tab) on Twitter (via Phone Arena (opens in new tab)), and that would mean a slightly boxy design with a trio of floating camera lenses in the top left corner, a glass back, and a metal frame.

As a side note, we’d previously heard that there might not be a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, but @Tech_Reve says (opens in new tab) that those were “confused rumors”, so they believe the S24 Plus is coming.

S24 Early Rumors- S24,S24+ keep the same design as their predecessors pic.twitter.com/D1wZwTBgGaMay 1, 2023

They also comment on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's appearance, pointing to a previous tweet (opens in new tab) where they’d shared three concept designs of that phone, all of which look a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but with a slightly different camera layout and one fewer lens – as has been elsewhere rumored.

So it sounds like we might not see significant visual changes to any of the Galaxy S24 line, despite the company recruiting a new design lead (opens in new tab) at the end of last year.

Of course, this is just a rumor for now, but it’s a believable one; particularly in the case of the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Too soon to change

Samsung switched up the aesthetics for the Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, removing the metal camera block from the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. That wasn’t a major change, but it was a noticeable one, and Samsung tends to stick with a design language for more than one year.

However, we haven’t seen any real changes to the Ultra’s 'floating camera design' in the last two models, so it’s more believable that Samsung would switch things up there, and perhaps in bigger ways than just slight adjustments to the camera.

But then again, the company might want to keep the design in line with the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, so @Tech_Reve’s claim of minimal changes is still believable.

So while we can’t be sure for now, there’s a high chance that we won’t see a fresh new Galaxy S design until the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in 2025. Still, at the very least we’ll probably get a different selection of shades with the S24, than the available Samsung Galaxy S23 colors.