The Ring Pro doorbell gets a $70 price cut in Amazon Cyber Monday sale

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has officially launched with thousands of deals that you can shop right now – but one of the best of the bunch is the bestselling Ring Video Doorbell.

You can get the Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $179.99. That's a $70 price cut and the best price we've found for the video doorbell. If you want something a bit cheaper, Amazon also has the Ring Doorbell 2 on sale for $129 too.

The Ring Doorbell Pro allows you to monitor your property in HD video and check-in anytime with live on-demand video. Unlike previous models, the Pro offers advanced motion detection with the ability to customize your motion zones to focus on areas that are most important to you. The Ring doorbell will also send alerts to your smartphone, laptop, or tablet when motion is detected and offers two-way talk.

The Ring Pro is a fantastic gift idea, and as we mentioned above, this is the best price we've seen for the video doorbell. Amazon's Cyber Monday sale ends today, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Amazon has Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $179.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Ring Video Doorbell 2: $199 $129 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Ring Doorbell 2 on sale at Amazon for $129. Unlike the Pro, the Ring Doorbell 2 has a rechargeable battery power as well as the option to hardwire an existing doorbell.

