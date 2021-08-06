The latest Verizon deals can now save you up to $1,200 on an iPhone 12 or Galaxy S21

The latest Verizon deals have switched up recently to include what's probably the biggest saving yet from the carrier. Right now, if you're interested in a new iPhone 12 for example, you can combo together a maximum trade-in saving of up to $700 with an additional $500 new customer bonus for not only a free device but some leftover change too.

And it's not only the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max (see here) which are available under these terms - discounts are also available on the Galaxy S21 series devices too. In fact, the maximum trade-in rebate for these devices is even higher with an additional $100 on top.

This latest promotion replaces the very popular '5G upgrade' program from Verizon, which allowed existing customers to trade in for a saving of up to $800. Unfortunately, the latest deals aren't quite as generous for existing customers, but they are way, way better for those looking to make the switch.

While the combination of a trade-in and switch is fairly hard to pull off for most, it's worth bearing in mind that these savings are both exclusive of one another so you don't have to do both to get a discount. Existing customers can also keep their line and upgrade for a saving of up $440 on these devices with a trade in - which now also includes the option to hand over devices with broken screens.

If you're not looking to switch or trade then there are also plenty of other Verizon deals to check out this weekend, including a free iPhone 11 or Galaxy S20 FE. We've included details on these promotions just below.

The latest Verizon deals

Samsung Galaxy S21:save up to $1,300 with a trade-in, switch, and new plan at Verizon

More interested in Android? You can get an even bigger saving by opting for a Samsung Galaxy S21 with this week's Verizon deals. The terms are the same here - trade in a device and pick up an S21 with a new plan to get a saving of up to $800 and then get an additional $500 credit with a switch. The trade-in plus new plan combo is actually enough to cover the entire device here, and, this deal is also available on the Galaxy S21 Plus or Galaxy S21 Ultra if you'd prefer.View Deal

Other great Verizon deals to consider

Apple iPhone 11: free with a new unlimited data line

If you're not looking to trade or switch then here's a great alternative. Pick up an iPhone 11 with a new line on an unlimited data plan and Verizon will give it to you on the house (well, you are paying for the line that is). While not the latest on the market, the iPhone 11 is still a really powerful premium device that's great if you're not too fussed about getting your hands on the latest 5G phones.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: free with a new unlimited data line

Speaking of 5G phones, if you want a more accessible 5G option with this week's Verizon deals then check out the Galaxy S20 FE. Like the iPhone 11, this one's free with a new line on an unlimited data plan with no trade-ins needed, which makes it much more attainable. It's also fully 5G compatible, has a great camera, and plenty of power under the hood for zipping through all those applications.View Deal

If you're interested in the latest iPhones but want to see what other carrier's are offering, head on over to our main best iPhone deals page for more. For Android devices, see this week's best cell phone deals for a rundown of the best prices on Samsung, Google, and OnePlus devices.