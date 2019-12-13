The iPhone XS is $400 off with this Verizon holiday deal

It seems Verizon’s got a few big-storage iPhone XS phones to move off the shelves, because right now, you can get a 512GB storage model for $400 off.

That’s a huge discount - and you’ll need it, because the extra-large version MSRP is a whopping $1,249. But with that kind of extra space, you’ll be able to store years and years of photo, video, music, and plenty of downloaded shows and movies.

True, it’s no longer the latest and greatest Apple phone - that crown belongs to the iPhone 11 Pro - but it’s only missing out on an (admittedly great) additional ultrawide lens and a faster processor. The iPhone XS remains a great phone, especially with iOS 13.

Apple iPhone XS 512GB $1249 $849 with Verizon

If you buy an Apple iPhone XS with 512GB of storage, Verizon will kick you back $400 over a two-year period. That's a long time, but you'll be holding on to this phone for that long - it's that kind of quality. View Deal

Given it’s a Verizon deal, you won’t just be handed the $400 - instead, it will be credited back to your account in installments over 24 months.

But wait, there’s more

There is a second part of the deal that could save you even more money. If you buy two iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones for monthly payment plans, and add one of them as a new smartphone line with one of Verizon’s Unlimited plans, you can get $700 credited back to your account over the same 24-month period.

You can also get a $200 prepaid MasterCard per phone, bringing the combined savings to $1,100, by switching both of those two phones on a new smartphone line with a Verizon Unlimited plan. After checkout, head to vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter and use the promo code HOLIDAYSWITCH, then follow instructions. Poof! Those prepaid MasterCards should be sent to you within two months.