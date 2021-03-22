The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets a massive $450 price cut at Samsung's latest sale

The Samsung spring sale is happening right now, and the tech giant is releasing fantastic one-day deals on its best-selling devices. Today's bargain includes a massive $450 price cut on the Galaxy 20 Ultra when you activate your phone with a select carrier.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deal

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (128GB): $1,299.99 $749.99 at Samsung

Today only, you can save up to $450 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra when you activate your phone through Sprint, AT&T, Verizon, or T Mobile with extra cash off when you trade in an old device. Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra packs a massive 6.9-inch display, 128GB of storage, and Samsung's newest S-Pen.

To receive this Galaxy 20 Ultra deal, you must activate your phone with a select carrier which includes AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, or T Mobile. Your savings will instantly be applied at checkout and don't require a trade-in or a monthly payment plan. If you do have an old device to trade-in, Samsung is offering $550 in savings depending on your trade-in value. That means you could snag the Galaxy 20 Ultra for as low as $324.99 - a fantastic price for a top-end device.



Samsung is not only offering an impressive discount on the Galaxy 20 Ultra, but you'll also get a $50 credit to use towards a Samsung accessory, plus you'll be entered to win up to $5,000 in Samsung credits with your purchase. This epic deal is valid for today only, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

