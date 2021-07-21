The first Alexa coffee maker lets you brew hands-free

Lavazza has launched the A Modo Mio Voicy, the world’s first coffee machine with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant built-in. As well as all the usual bells, whistles and commands associated with Alexa, the coffee maker lets you ask the voice assistant to make you a coffee, and it’ll do just that.

As reported by Good Housekeeping, the Voicy is priced at £249 (around $339 / AU$469), but currently looks to be only available in the UK and Europe. We’ll update as soon as the coffee machine is announced in other territories, though. Alternatively, you can get the Voicy on a £50 monthly subscription with capsules acting as paid add-ons.

With the Voicy, users can make a coffee without so much as touching the machine. All they’ll need to do is speak a phrase like “Alexa, make me a cappuccino,” and the Voicy will then do all the hard work. You can even set the temperature of your coffee, as well as its volume, all through Alexa voice commands. We also love the design that incorporates the recognizable blue ring around the Voicy’s buttons.

Alexa here, Alexa there

Amazon’s Alexa has been added to a staggering amount of devices now, and the voice assistant is arguably a mainstay for a smart home environment. Coffee machines are just the latest in a long list of products now featuring Alexa, with others including remote controls, smart TVs and even landline phones.

Other popular voice assistants like Google Assistant are becoming similarly robust. Thanks to the company’s acquisition of Fitbit, Google Assistant has since been integrated into smartwatch devices like the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3.

It seems, then, that voice assistants aren’t only here to stay, but you’ll be hard pressed to find a device, eventually, that doesn’t feature some kind of smart assistant functionality such as Alexa, Google Assistant, or otherwise. We just hope that manufacturers make voice assistants even easier to manage as they inevitably roll out to more smart devices in the near future.