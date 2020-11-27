The excellent LG CX OLED TV continues to be a Black Friday deal winner

The LG CX range has been part of our Black Friday deals round-ups for the past couple of weeks as retailers started their sales early - and the good news is that these great offers are still available in the US and UK.

We've seen the 55-inch model go in and out of stock at a number of retailers – unsurprisingly considering the $600/£500 saving that's out there – and it's currently in stock both sides of the Atlantic.

This is an excellent price for a year-topping OLED TV. Those of you after an even bigger discount may be out of luck as we tick over to Black Friday, but we'll be sure to bring you any further price drops as they happen.

Today's best LG CX OLED TV Black Friday deals (US)

US Deal LG CX 55-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,999.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

Limited Stock - This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. That's a further £100 off an earlier £400 discount, making this 55-inch display a hugely attractive option.

LG CX OLED 65-inch TV: $2,499 $1,899 at Best Buy

Go up a screen size with this 65-inch OLED TV deal, now discounted for an amazing $600 discount. It's basically down to the original RRP of the 55-inch size, so it's a very worthwhile saving.

Today's best LG CX OLED TV Black Friday deals (UK)

UK Deal LG CX 55-inch OLED 4K TV: £1,399 £1,299 at John Lewis (save £500)

This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,299. That's a further £100 off an earlier £400 discount (a total saving of £500), making this 55-inch display a hugely attractive option.

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,799 £1,299 at Currys

This 55-inch LG CX OLED TV deal brings the price of a gorgeous premium display all the way down to £1,399. That's a £400 discount that makes this 55-inch display far cheaper than the 48-inch model.

LG CX 65-inch OLED TV: £2,799 £1,799 at John Lewis

Want something bigger? This 65-inch model can be had at John Lewis for £1,799, which is a whopping £1,000 discount over the original RRP – and the same amount we originally had to pay for the 55-inch size.View Deal

For context, the LG CX OLED is one of the best OLED TVs we've had the pleasure of reviewing this year.

The LG CX packs in a beautiful OLED panel, with deep black, excellent brightness control, and a contrast ratio to die for. There's a little bit more punch to the color on some other OLEDs too, due to LG's distinct processing – and the webOS smart TV platform means it'll be more a pleasure than a chore to navigate the TV's many apps and services.

It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which are quickly becoming the industry standards for HDR picture content and high-resolution audio – ideal for viewing compatible content from Netflix, Apple TV, and Disney Plus.

It also has the latest in HDMI tech, with four HDMI 2.1 inputs. This basically means it can display content at up to 4K 120hz, with a variable refresh rate, which is exactly what the PS5 and Xbox Series X can do, as well as the latest graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD.

If you're after something cheaper, though, there's a step-down model called the LG BX that might be worth checking out.

