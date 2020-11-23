Dyson Black Friday deal gives Ball Animal V2 vacuum a great price from Best Buy

Best Buy is currently running a stunning deal on the Dyson Ball Animal V2, bringing it to an excellent price of $299.99. This discount has gone live as part of an early Black Friday deal at Best Buy and we can probably expect the offer to end when Black Friday does. Either way now is the best time to grab yourself a top-of-the-range cleaner at an affordable price tag.

The Dyson Ball Animal V2 is now on sale for $299.99, which is an extremely generous discount of $200 from its previous RRP.

Check out the deal at Best Buy below:

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum: $499.99 , now $299.99 @ Best Buy Save $200 - A whopping saving on a coveted Dyson. While it isn't cordless, you can't match the versatility of the Dyson Ball, letting you clean carpets, couches and stairs with ease. It also comes with multiple attachments like the multi-angle brush to further simplify your cleaning routine. The Dyson Ball Animal vacuum comes with a generous 35-foot cord, making it ideal for larger homes.

There are similar Dyson deals on offer at the moment, like the Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum which is now $229.99 at Target – and while this Dyson Ball isn't cordless, you can't beat the manoeuvrability it offers.

While you might think that anything over $200 is excessive for a vacuum cleaner, there's a reason Dyson products are so expensive. Your normal vacuum might be able to do something similar at a much cheaper price, but you're missing out on a lot of what makes the Dyson vacuums so worthwhile.

For $200 off, this is a huge discount on the appliance which is wonderfully light and manoeuvrable. Thanks to the Ball technology, it can swerve around with ease, making sure you don't have to keep stopping and lifting. Because of this, the Dyson Ball Animal V2 is a speedy cleaner, and it does the job extremely well.

Not to mention the multiple attachments it comes with, some of which are perfect for picking up those stubborn pet fur or multi-angled brushes for more cleaning potential.

Of course, this appliance would be far more fantastic if it was cordless, but the fact it can move around so well is a huge bonus. There's a lot of cord, for better or worse, which will give you plenty of freedom moving around the home – and its corded nature means its suction is superior to many cordless alternatives.

