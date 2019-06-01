The Derby 2019 live stream: how to watch today's horse racing from Epsom from anywhere

Derby Day has arrived. The 240th edition of the so-called world's wealthiest horse race has come once again to Epsom Downs. And whether you're punter who's had a flutter, or just an admirer of the powerful three-year-old animals in full flow, we've got all the information you need to get an Epsom Derby live stream.

This year's favourite for the main Derby race (at the time of writing according to Betfair) is Sir Dragonet, having destroyed his rivals at the Chester Vase by eight lengths.

Epsom Derby 2019 - where and when Epsom Downs is the racecourse synonymous with Derby day. The weekend event runs across Friday May 31 (for Ladies Day) and Saturday June 1 (Derby Day). The main event - the Investec Derby - is on Saturday, June 1 with the race set to start at 4.30pm BST (11.30am ET, 8.30am PT in the US).

The Derby started way back in 1780 and, like many other classic English races, is reserved for three year-old horses only. That means you only get the one shot to win this prestigious and hefty prize value cup.

The value isn't just the highest in terms of prize fund but it's the fact that the winner can then use that horse to breed future generations, at a huge charge to buyers. This is also the famous race where suffragette Emily Davison lost her life on the track in 1913 fighting for women's rights.

This year sees 15 horses in contention. While favourite Sir Dragonet is heavy fave to win, his trainer, and one of the best flat trainers in the world – Aidan O'Brien – has eight other horses in this race: Broome, Anthony Van Dyck, Japan, Circus Maximus, Cape Of Good Hope and Sovereign.

Last season's Derby was won by Masar for Godolphin, a first winner for Sheikh Mohammed. This year's race is available for you to watch live and the best bit is it's totally free in the UK. Here's how to live stream the Derby 2019 from Epsom wherever you are.

How to watch the Epsom Derby 2019 for free: UK stream

This year the Epsom Derby will be aired on ITV live meaning it's free for anyone to watch via TV, the ITV app or a TV player online. Alternatively, if you're watching online, we'd heartily recommend TVPlayer.com, which offers a host of channels with a high quality stream

The main Investec Derby race is set to start at 4.30pm BST but coverage of the Epsom Derby starts at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Get an Epsom Derby live stream from outside your country

We know that there's a lot of money resting on The Derby. So if you're on holiday or away on business this weekend and try to watch your domestic coverage of the race, you're in for disappointment - that's because broadcasters geo-block their feeds from being watched by international audiences.

But there's a rather straightforward way around this problem. You can use a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - to change the IP address of your laptop, phone or tablet to one in your home country and then watch as if you were back there. We've outlined the three easy steps you need to use to take advantage of this method...

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. So if you're a UK national for example, then choose any server based in the UK.