The brand-new Apple Watch SE costs less than $300 with this early Black Friday deal

Want the essential Apple Watch experience at a discount? Pick up the new Apple Watch SE at a discount with this early Black Friday deal.

True, it's only $20 off the list price for the cheapest model, but it's very rare to get any discount on new Apple products – and the Watch SE was only just announced in September. And while this discount only applies to the device's GPS version, it does work for both the 40mm and larger 44mm models.

To get to such a low starting price, the Apple Watch SE drops a few features present in its newest Apple Watch 6, including the always-on display, advanced ECG, and blood oxygen-sensing capabilities.

In essence, it's like an updated Apple Watch 3, but with the more recent Apple S5 chipset that debuted with the Apple Watch 5 – making it very like the iPhone SE 2020 of Apple's smartwatch lineup.

Apple Watch SE 40mm (all colors): $279 $259 on Amazon

Pick up the brand-new Apple Watch SE in the smaller 40mm model with this $20 off discount using this early Black Friday deal – one of the first we've seen for the recently-released smartwatch. The new Watch SE packs all the essentials and works great with other Apple devices.View Deal

Apple Watch SE 44mm (all colors): $309 $289 on Amazon

Here's the deal for the larger 44mm version of the Apple Watch SE, which is also $20 off with this early Black Friday deal. The smartwatch packs all the essential Apple Watch capabilities for a new low price.View Deal

