The best Prime Day SSD deal is actually on Newegg

Right now the fastest SSDs on the market are those using the PCIe 4.0 interface. You can nearly double the speeds of last-generation PCIe 3.0 drives, and right now during Prime Day, you can score 20% off the Sabrent Rocket PCIe 4.0 1TB drive – but not on Amazon.

Right now, this Sabrent Gen4 drive is just $159 at Newegg with code 2FTSTECH269. That's a sweet $40 right off the sale price.

With rated sequential read and write speeds of 5,000 MB/s and 4,400 MB/s, respectively, along with a rated endurance of 1,800TBW, the Sabrent Rocket Gen4 will both last a long time and will be an incredibly fast drive. Plus, if you're a PC gamer who wants their system to be totally future-proof, it's only a matter of time before the PCIe 4.0 SSDs in the PS5 and Xbox Series X start lifting the storage speed requirements of next-generation PC games.

So, now is the perfect time to future-proof the storage in your system.

If you're not in the US, we even included our exclusive price comparison tool down below, so you can be sure you're getting the best Prime Day SSD deal no matter where you are.

Sabrent Rocket PCIe 4.0 1TB: $199 $159 at Newegg with code 2FTSTECH269

This PCie 4.0 SSD from Rocket is both fast and affordable on Prime Day, thanks to this massive Newegg price cut. You're going to be able to get next-generation storage speed, along with excellent reliability. And with code 2FTSTECH269, you can save $40. View Deal

