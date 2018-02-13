The best laptops for students in India: top laptops for college and high school

It's that time of the year when it's not just a new year but also the end of the semesters. So it's time for college students to think of new and proper tools to pass their next semester swimmingly. By tools we mean laptops, which certainly is a basic needs of the students. Laptops gets you through the coursework without any onerous labor being added to the mix.

Fortunately, the top laptops for students aren’t hard to find. In fact, most of them come from manufacturers as well-known as Dell, HP, Asus and even Apple. On the downside, not all of the best laptops for students appeal to every type of pupil. Some are focused on sheer horsepower, matching robust graphics with first-rate CPU performance while others are more budget-friendly.

To find the best laptops under a budget, we have considered several factors like the generation of the processor, performance, RAM, display and battery life. We have preferred laptops with above 6th generation processors as it not just improves performance, battery life but also supports DDR4 RAM, which is a much-needed upgrade.

Still, if you have a tight budget and can't go over Rs 40,000, check our list of best laptops under 40k.

All the laptops that we have in our list are well-suited for students and basic office work. All of them can take good care of stuff like browsing, multimedia, medium level gaming and office work.

1. Acer E5-575G

Powerful and sensible

CPU: 7th generation Intel Core i5-7200U | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 940MX 2GB | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 15.6-inch | Storage: 1TB 5400RPM hard drive

Good performance

Value for money

Not so aesthetically pleasing

Acer E5-575G is powered by 7th Gen Intel i5 processor clocked at 2.5GHz. It is not one of the best looking laptops at this price but still one of the finest when it comes to value for money offering. It can take you through mid-level gaming needs, and your internet related needs.

There's enough storage to save tons of files and copies. Big 15.6-inch screen is great for multimedia viewing but resolution is not the best. It gives you more than 5 hours of battery life which is also a plus point if you travel with your notebook.

2. Asus Chromebook Flip

MacBook quality for a Chromebook price

CPU: 6th generation Intel Pentium – Core m7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB | Screen: 12.5-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LCD | Storage: 32GB – 128GB eMMC

Elegant tablet mode

Gorgeous, vivid screen

No out-of-box Android app support

Middling speakers

While we can admit that Google’s Chromebook Pixel and the HP Chromebook 13 were handsome and built to last, their high price tags weren’t well justified. That’s why Asus has taken it upon itself to craft a full-fledged premium 2-in-1 Chromebook that retails for a fraction of the price.

The Asus Chromebook Flip’s pair of USB Type-C ports, dazzling screen and stunning MacBook-esque looks render it an essential inclusion on our best laptops for students list, especially when you consider its pristine value. And with a battery life of 10 hours and 46 minutes, the Asus Chromebook Flip ought to last you an entire work day, even if the speakers aren’t great.

3. ASUS R558UR

Just what you asked for

CPU: Intel Core i5-7200U | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 940MX 2GB | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD | Storage: 1TB eSATA

Smooth performance

Thin and portable

Tinny speakers

The laptop is powered by 6th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with up to 4GB DDR4 2133 Mhz RAM (expandable Upto 12GB), and NVIDIA GeForce GT 930MX GPU. It is ideal for daily computing, entertainment & gaming tasks. You can also upgrade to a solid-state disk for faster data access speeds or else you get 1TB 5400 RPM SATA HDD. Moreover, it has a 15.6-inch full HD monitor that covers looks bright and crisp.

4. HP 15 BS576tx 2017

Complete package

CPU: 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7200 | Graphics: AMD Radeon 520 2GB | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch | Storage: 1TB 5400rpm SATA

Value for money

Good performance

Below average battery life

Low resolution display

It is powered by 6th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with up to 4GB DDR4 RAM and HD520 GPU. It may not be the best choice for gamers but it promises a quality performance in day to day tasks. You can also upgrade to a solid-state disk for faster data access speeds or else you get 1TB 5400 RPM SATA HDD. Moreover, it has a 15.6-inch display with 1366 x 768 Pixels resolution.

5. HP ay511TX

You get what you pay for

CPU: 2.5GHz Intel Core i3-6006U | Graphics: AMD Radeon R5 M430 2GB | RAM: 8GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch | Storage: 1 TB HDD

Good build quality

Very versatile

Mediocre graphic performance

HP 15-ay511tx comes with 6th generation Intel Core i3 processor and AMD Radeon R5 M430 graphics. To offer the best multitasking performance in its segment, it comes with 8GB RAM and 1TB storage that seems good enough for storing ample of data.

6. Dell Inspiron 15-3567

Taking on Apple with more ports and a touchscreen

CPU: Intel Core i5 (3.1GHz) | Graphics: 2GB AMD R5 M430 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 15.6-inch | Storage: 1TB

Impressive multitasking

All-day battery life

Bulky

Noticeable screen glare

It’s not much in terms of specs, but with this kind of versatility, the Dell Inspiron 15-3567 doesn’t need to be. For the price, it’s one of the better mid-range laptops money can afford. It’s bulky but packs in an all-day battery life and maintains all your favorite ports intact.

It is a 15-inch notebook weighing 3.2kg running on 2.5GHz Intel Core i5-7200 (7th gen) processor with 4GB DDR SD RAM and 1TB HDD . The only drawback is that the system runs on DOS, which might be a big turn off for some of the users. Otherwise, the specifications are impressive for the price.

7. 13-inch MacBook Air

The OG of all-day battery life

CPU: 5th generation Intel Core i5; Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 6000 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch WXGA+ (1,440 x 900) | Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD

Fantastic battery life

Broadwell processors

No Retina screen

Not user upgradeable

Though it has yet to adopt Apple's Retina display standard (and may never at this rate), you can take solace in that, with the 13-inch MacBook Air, Apple promises a 12-hour battery life paired with a dual-core Broadwell processor and now starts with a competent 8GB of RAM.

So if you’re skeptical of the 12-inch MacBook's low-travel butterfly keys, the MacBook Air uses a more traditional, chiclet-style keyboard. And hey, a MacBook Air is the most affordable (and pretty much the only) ways to get that backlit Apple logo on the back of your laptop.

Read the full review: MacBook Air 13-inch

