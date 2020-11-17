The best headphones of 2020 return to their lowest price thanks to early Black Friday deal

If you're looking for the best headphones you can buy in 2020, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are the wireless cans we'd recommend – and thanks to a stellar early Black Friday deal from Amazon, they've returned to their lowest price.

Usually $349, Amazon has slashed the price of these noise-cancelling headphones to just $278, saving you nearly $72. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

That's $20 lower than the Lightning deal found during Prime Day 2020, but you'll need to be quick if you want to grab the noise-cancelling cans at this price. You may find cheaper headphones on Black Friday, but you won't find any better than the WH-1000XM4.

This fantastic deal sees the Sony WH-1000XM4 become even cheaper than their predecessors, the Sony WH-1000XM3 – and you'll need to be quick if you want to buy them at this price, as this stellar deal could sell out fast.

While we've seen this price in the past, the XM4 wireless headphones recently returned to their $349 RRP in recent days.

With top-of-the-line active noise cancellation, premium sound quality, and a whole host of extra features designed to make traveling, relaxing, or commuting easier there's some serious value packed into these brilliant Sony headphones. These are qualities you just won't find in other headsets, with the Sony leading the pack on intuitive features like Speak to Chat – which pauses your music and lowers your ANC as soon as you start speaking.

They also come with DSEE Extreme audio upscaling, which can restore detail from lossy compressed formats, and bring clarity to even the lower quality formats and files you may throw at the WH-1000XM4.

40mm drivers deliver a warm and balanced sound that does well to offer a wide soundstage when required, as well as detail that can pierce through a powerful bass performance.

