The Best Buy Cyber Monday sale is live: here are 19 deals you need to see

The Best Buy Cyber Monday sale is up and running, which means you can score epic deals before anyone else on everything from TVs, laptops, and headphones to vacuums, air fryers, smart home devices, and more. We've scoured through today's offers to bring you the top 19 Best Buy Cyber Monday deals that you need to see.



The Cyber Monday deals event is the perfect opportunity to pick up a bargain if you missed out on yesterday's big sale. The Best Buy Cyber Monday sale is filled with fantastic deals with record-low prices, so you can be sure you won't find a better bargain at Monday's official sale event.

The very best deals from the early sale include this stunning 70-inch 4K smart TV from Samsung on sale for just $599.99, this cheap Chromebook from Asus marked down to $109, and the best-selling Ring Wired doorbell on sale for $41.99.



If you're looking for Cyber Monday steals on home items, you can pick up this air fryer from Bella for just $29.99, the best-selling iRobot Roomba on sale for a record-low price of $179.99, and the Keurig K latte coffee maker marked down to $59.99.



See more of the top Best Buy Cyber Monday deals below, and if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now because the hottest bargains go quickly and won't be around for long.

Best Buy Cyber Monday sale: the 19 best deals

Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Only available at Best Buy, this stunning 70-inch display supports 4K content, HDR, and its UHD goes well beyond HDTV. If you're looking for a mid-range TV from a reputable brand that makes a real statement, this early Cyber Monday deal is one to keep an eye on.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $180 - This is a cheapest-ever price from Best Buy here, and at better than half price, this deal is unmissable if you're looking for a pair of Beats cans. The Studio3s aren't quite up there with audiophile kit in terms of sound, but with excellent wireless performance good overall audio and excellent battery life, they're well worth considering. Available in both Black and Two-Tone.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug: $129.99 Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug: $129.99 $99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This temperate control smart mug is all the rage lately and Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale has the top-rated Ember mug on sale for $99. A perfect gift idea for that someone who has everything, the mug allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature, so your coffee stays hot for as long as you want.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $59.99 $41.99 at Best Buy Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $59.99 $41.99 at Best Buy

Save $18 - The cheapest Ring Doorbell is the Ring Wires and Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale has brought the price down to just $41.99 - the cheapest deal we've seen. The Alexa-enabled doorbell is installed using your existing doorbell wiring, so you'll get non-stop power and won't have to worry about replacing the battery.

$1,199.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3": $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - The Surface Pro 7 isn't a cheap piece of kit, but with a massive $400 knocked off it starts to look a little more attainable. Although it has now been superseded by the Pro 8, the 7 is still hugely powerful and puts up a good fight against similarly priced laptops. Unfortunately you'll have to buy the keyboard cover separately, but that's just how Microsoft does its thing.

Dyson Ball Animal upright vacuum: $499.99 Dyson Ball Animal upright vacuum: $499.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum this Cyber Monday, Best Buy has the Dyson Ball Animal on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. The multi-floor vacuum features a self-adjusting cleaner head, and the ball technology allows you to navigate furniture and obstacles with a simple turn of the wrist for precise cleaning.

$299.95 Fitbit Sense: $299.95 $199.95 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The Fitbit Sense is a smart, feature-packed smartwatch that not only offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and sleep tracking but also tracks your stress levels by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity. This Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $199.95.

iRobot Roomba 694: $274.99 iRobot Roomba 694: $274.99 $179 at Best Buy

Save $95 - If you didn't pick up a robot vacuum deal yesterday, Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale has you covered with the Roomba 694 on sale for a record-low price of $179. While this is an entry-level robot vacuum it still offers excellent pick-up on hard floors and carpet, and enough smarts to ensure you still don't have to put in too much effort when it comes to controlling the robovac.

Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 $579.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 - Best Buy still has this 70-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $579.99. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic early Cyber Monday deal for a big-screen display. The Insignia set packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and features the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149.99 $109.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The Galaxy Buds 2 may only be a few months old, but they've already been given a big discount at Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals event. With ANC, a well-balanced sound, and a 29-hour battery life, they're a big improvement on the original Galaxy Buds.

$129.99 Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer: $129.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - This huge reduction is one of the best deals we've seen so far, and if you're looking to transform how you prepare food for your and your family, an air fryer is the perfect tool. With 4.7/5 stars from user review, this Bella Pro delivers the goods, and at this price we can see it cooking up a storm and selling out fast.

Asus Chromebook, 11.6-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $219 Asus Chromebook, 11.6-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $219 $109 at Best Buy

Save $110: This brilliant Chromebook is now just $99, making it the ideal laptop for kids and students. Chrome OS runs well thanks to the Intel Celeron CPU and 4GB of RAM, though storage isn't huge.

$248 at Best Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $248 at Best Buy

Save $101 - Hands-down the best headphones on the market, these XM4s deliver class-leading noise cancellation, audio upscaling, superior comfort and a sleek design. While they're certainly not cheap, this is the best price we've ever seen on these cans, so they're definitely worth considering.

Keurig K Latte Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $89.99 Keurig K Latte Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $89.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Keurigs are always Cyber Monday best-sellers and Best Buy has the fancy K Latte coffee maker on sale for just $59 - the cheapest deal we've ever seen. This single-serve pod system is just right for quickly grabbing a cup before work, and with a built-in milk frother, it's perfect for lattes - as the name implies.

TCL 65-inch 5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 TCL 65-inch 5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - A QLED display under $1,000 is extremely rare, but Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale has this 65-inch set from TCL down to a stunningly low price of just $699.99. You're not going to find a better deal for a big-screen QLED TV - so we'd grab this record-low price while you can.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Pick up a cheap air fryer at Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals event. Marked down to just $29.99, the Bella 4.2-qt air fryer allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,299.99 Vizio 55-inch OLED TV: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This OLED display set was a best-seller at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale last year, and the retailer has brought it back for just $999.99. That's the best deal we've seen and an incredible price for a premium OLED TV. The 55-inch set features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.



65-inch: $1,799 $1,499

HP Chromebook 14, 14-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $319 HP Chromebook 14, 14-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $319 $218.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: This is a great Chromebook from HP that offers decent performance for a very tempting price. This is a good laptop for browsing the web and creating documents.

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - An incredible price for a 55-inch 4K TV, Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale has this Insignia set on sale for a record-low price of just $299.99. The 55-inch TV packs smart capabilities, the Fire TV experience, 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and an Alexa voice remote - all for under $300!

See more bargains with our roundup of the best Cyber Monday TV deals and the best Cyber Monday laptop deals.