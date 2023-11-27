The Best Buy Cyber Monday sale is now live: shop the 25 best deals I recommend

Goodbye Black Friday, hello Cyber Monday - a day early, too. Best Buy Cyber Monday deals are now live, which means you can shop bargains a day early on TVs, laptops, Apple devices, gaming consoles, and appliances with record-low prices from your favorite brands.



As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale and hand-picked the 25 best deals you can shop today. The best part about Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals is the retailer's holiday price match guarantee is in effect. If the price of an item goes lower during the holiday season, Best Buy will match it, which means you can shop today's deals with confidence.



Below, I've listed links to Best Buy's most popular sale categories, followed by today's 25 best Cyber Monday deals on OLED TVs, MacBooks, headphones, robot vacuums, and more. Some of the very best offers are Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air M1 on sale for $749.99, LG's stunning C3 OLED TV marked down to $1,599.99, and Sony's top-rated WH-1000XM5 headphones on sale for $329.99.



See more of today's best deals below, and keep in mind that the Cyber Monday deals event ends tomorrow at midnight, so this might be the last opportunity of the year to take advantage of these excellent prices.

The 25 best Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89.99 at Best Buy

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Best Buy has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $89.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189.99 at Best Buy

Always a holiday best-seller, Best Buy has the AirPods Pro 2, on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $189 at Best Buy

Eying up that Apple Watch 8 but don't want to pay a premium? The latest Apple Watch SE is a fantastic choice, and right now, it's at its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Sure, the SE 2 doesn't feature the always-on display or ECG of the Series 8, but it's a superb device that's more than capable of all the essentials. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review for why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2021 Apple iPad on sale for $249 - the best deal we've seen at Best Buy. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $349 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2022 iPad on sale for a new record-low price of $349. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $100 discount.

HP 14 Chromebook: was $299 now $129 at Best Buy

Under half price: An absolutely fantastic budget Chromebook deal in the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale, this HP 14 is the perfect choice for light browser-based tasks and school work. Not only is it incredibly cheap thanks to a huge $170 price cut, but the combination of an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage are doing to set you up nicely for the basics.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $629.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

Superb cheap laptop deal: A massive $280 price cut in the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale makes this 15.6-inch HP one of the best cheap laptop deals we've seen in a long time. This isn't a super high-end model but you're getting a Ryzen 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM in a machine that's well under $400. From a sheer bang-for-the-buck perspective, this is one incredibly specced-out machine for under $400 and one that's absolutely perfect for an everyday workhorse. The only downside? The rather small 256GB SSD, which isn't much storage-wise.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

Today's best MacBook deal: The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Air 15-inch M2 (2023): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

You can also get the latest 15-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for a record-low price of $1,049. No surprises - we're huge fans of this model at TechRadar and awarded it four stars out of five during our Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) review. While it is essentially just an upscaled version of the 13-inch machine, that's by no means a bad thing when you consider the outstanding M2 processor inside. If you can make use of the bigger 15-inch display, this Cyber Monday deal is absolutely recommended.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,399 now $979.99 at Best Buy

This heavily reduced Asus TUF is easily one of the cheapest laptops we've ever seen to feature the speedy new RTX 4070 graphics card. This GPU, combined with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD means this Asus is packing some serious gaming chops under the hood. While it's not at the very cutting edge of components or overall design, you're getting almost unbeatable bang for the buck here with this Asus, thanks to a healthy $300 discount at Best Buy.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was $1,599 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

The Asus G14 has been one of our favorite gaming laptops ever since its introduction in 2020 and Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals are offering an incredible price on the latest model right now. This stunning machine features a potent combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 9-7940HS chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - all extremely high-end considering this machine's lightweight 14-inch form factor.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Another decent big-screen display for those with a restricted budget, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for $649.99 at Best Buy in today's Cyber Monday sales. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $700.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV was a best-seller at last year's Cyber Monday sale – and Best Buy currently has the 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $579.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,599 at Best Buy

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $1,000 off at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV in the TechRadar Choice Awards. Our Samsung S90C review awarded it five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is also a little weaker, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that will satisfy all your TV needs, be that shows, movies, or gaming.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can get the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $349.99, which is an incredible price. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in - all for under $500.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $549.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $89.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

Our cheapest Cyber Monday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for under $60 – a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution and smart capabilities, you're getting the connections you need to add a cheap streaming device.