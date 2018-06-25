The Best 4th of July Sales 2018: The deals are marching in

The 4th of July, the day America celebrates its independence, is nearly here. More than just fireworks and picnics, though, the 4th of July is also known for its sales. It's come to be a great time to get deals on seasonal goods as stores try to start clearing out their summer items. You can expect to see prices dropped dramatically on summer clothing and camping gear. Look for a bevy of clothing brands to have big discounts. These include:

Otherwise, you can also expect some good (but not great) discounts on grills and patio furniture. And, when it comes to consumer tech, don't expect much in the way of savings aside from HP's sale wherein it takes up to 50% off site-wide.

The best news of all is that you don’t have to tear yourself away from your barbecue or picnic to go out to the store for these deals. Most retailers will offer all sales items online and even have coupon codes for further discounts. To help you find the best 4th of July sales, we’ve put together this guide to steer you in the right direction.

When will 4th of July sales begin?

You can probably guess what date the 4th of July will fall on this year (unfortunately it's a Wednesday, so no three-day weekend), but do you know when Fourth of July sales begin? They have already begun at some stores like The Home Depot and Sears, but expect most to launch in the coming week. We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available to so be sure to check back often for all the latest.

Top 4th of July sales

Home Depot

Home Depot's Red White and Blue Sale has already begun, with a focus on large appliances. The big box store is taking up to 40% off washers, dryers, refrigerators, stoves and more. Even better, if you buy multiple appliances, you will save even more: savings start at $50 off two appliances and go up to $500 off six appliances.

Sears

Sears is another store who has already launched its Fourth of July event. It is currently taking up to 60% off a whole host of items, including 50% off appliances, 50% to 60% off mattresses, 30% off grills and many more discounts.

Kohl's

It may seem like Kohl's is always having a sale, but its Fourth of July Sale will its biggest of the summer. Expect discounts of up to 80% off, with summer clothing at clearance-level prices. To sweeten the pot even more, you can expect to score Kohl's Cash when purchasing many items.

Amazon

Amazon may not have a big Fourth of July sale, but as a prelude to its annual Prime Day, it will be rolling out promotional deals to entice customers to purchase Prime membership. As such, look for discounts on items directly related to the perks included with a Prime membership.

Macy's

As the sponsor of New York City's annual fireworks extravaganza, Macy's has long been associated with Independence Day. As such, it's fitting that the department store has a big sale each year. You can anticipate discounts up to 60% on everything from clothing to cookware.

Kmart

In addition to a bevy of seasonal items on discount, look for Kmart to offer coupons for additional discounts. If this year is anything like last year, expect $5 off purchases of $50 or more and $10 off purchases of $100 or more.

Lowe's

Lowe's hasn't unveiled it Fourth of July sale yet this year, but you can expect it to discount summer items, like grills and smokers by as much as 25%. Last year, it also offered rebates on large appliances, so keep your eyes peeled for those as well.

HP

Last year, HP had one of the strongest Fourth of July sales when it came to tech. If it follows suit this year, expect the store to take up to 50% off items including laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and more.