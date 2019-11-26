The Apple Watch 4 gets a $300 price cut at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday sales

Black Friday 2019 is just a few days away and Best Buy is getting a headstart with fantastic deals that you can shop right now. You can find record-low prices on hundreds of best-selling items and get a head start on your holiday shopping.



A top Black Friday Apple Watch find, Best Buy has the Watch 4 with GPS and cellular on sale for $399. That's a $300 discount, and the best price we've found for the 44mm smartwatch. Best Buy also has the GPS-only Apple Watch 4 model on sale for $299.



The Apple Watch 4 is packed with health-focused features and includes a built-in ECG to notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The smartwatch tracks popular workouts and calories burned and offers personalized coaching to keep you motivated.

The swim-proof smartwatch also features a 30% larger display making it easier to see health stats, messages, and notifications. The Series 4 smartwatch provides an impressive 18-hour battery life and includes new features such as fall detection and emergency SOS.



This particular deal is for the Apple Watch 4 with LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away. As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've seen for the smartwatch, so you take advantage of these massive savings now before it's too late.

Apple Watch 4 Black Friday deals

Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm: $699 $399 at Best Buy

Get the 44mm Apple Watch 4 with cellular on sale for $399 at Best Buy. That's a $300 price cut and the best price we've found for the smartwatch that includes LTE connectivity and comes in white sport band.



Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: $349 $299 at Best Buy

You can also save $50 on the GPS-only Apple Watch 4 at Best Buy. The 40mm series 4 smartwatch offers continuous heart rate monitoring is available in a white, black, or pink sport band.

