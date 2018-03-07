The 5 best 2-in-1 laptops of 2018: the best hybrid laptops ranked

Just like virtually everything else in the world, laptops are changing, or at least some of them are. You still have your classic clamshell form factors with hinges that can rotate 90 degrees or maybe even a little more. But now there are also those laptops that can fold back an entire 360 degrees or have their screens detached entirely from their keyboards. These are known as 2-in-1 laptops, the best of which can be found here on this page.

They’re bound to be subject to further modifications in the future. For one, many will soon undoubtedly wield smaller and more conservative microprocessors, like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 , yet our 2-in-1 laptops frankly aren’t very diverse for the time being. Outside of a handful of anomalies, most of the best 2-in-1 laptops don’t yet have support for LTE networking, let alone 5G connectivity. But, despite not having enough to choose from, there are some pretty nifty hybrid notebooks out there.

Most of the best 2-in-1 laptops are convertible, meaning they rotate on a hinge and you’ll accidentally touch the keyboard a lot when they’re in tablet mode. A slim few are detachable, like the Surface Book 2, whose high-resolution PixelSense display is held up by sheer magnetic force. The lot of these choices are compatible with styluses as well, though they’re often sold separately. As such, we’ve been sure to mention the pros and cons of each device as follows.

The best laptops aren't limited to the convertible kind

1. Lenovo Yoga 920

Multi-faceted dexterity that stomps the competition

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8 – 16GB | Screen: 13.9-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) multitouch IPS with integrated camera | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD

Lovely design

Thin

Lacks graphical power

Keyboard still annoys in tablet form

Gamers ought to look elsewhere, but for everyone else, the Lenovo Yoga 920 is a passable alternative to the ludicrously expensive Surface Book 2. For those who value, well... value over a screen that can be detached completely from its keyboard, the Lenovo Yoga 920 has a lot of good to offer. The design, for instance, is less pronounced and has the subtlety of a more traditional Ultrabook. Meanwhile, it’s thin and powerful all the same.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga 920

2. HP Spectre x360

Thin, light and handsome

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS UWVA-backlit multi-touch | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Ultra thin and light styling

Snappy keyboard

Lacks SD card reader

Especially thick bottom bezel

With Kaby Lake now ruling the roost in terms of CPUs, HP decided it’s high time to flip the switch on its Spectre 2-in-1. With an overhauled keyboard and suave new logo, the HP Spectre x360 holds its own against anything Apple can show. At the same time, none of this stifles the battery life, which exceeds 8 hours of straight use. What’s more, the HP Spectre x360 can now be configured with a 4K screen and 1TB of SSD storage, too.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360

3. Microsoft Surface Book i7

Same Surface Book design, new Surface Book benchmarks

CPU: 2.6GHz Intel Core i7-6600U | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 965M; Intel HD Graphics 520 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.5-inch 3,000 x 2,000 PixelSense Display | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Vastly improved graphics

Huge battery life gains

Big starting price for tiny storage/RAM

Toting the same design as the original Surface Book, the Surface Book i7 hasn’t done away with the controversial fulcrum hinge, but it does boast 131% better graphics and a 20% improved battery life. For creative professionals with an artistic side, this is tempting. So long as it’s necessary for your workflow, it may be worth the lofty price of admission, too, even if you’re getting the short end of the stick in memory and SSD space.

Read the full review: Surface Book i7

4. Lenovo Yoga 720 (15-inch)

MacBook Pro hydraulics in a Windows 10 hybrid

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630 – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) – Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS LED multitouch | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD

Unparalleled 2-in-1 performance

Competitive battery life

No HDMI or SD card slot

Down-firing speakers

If the 13-inch Lenovo Yoga 720 is a caterpillar, the 15-inch model is a majestic butterfly, freshly hatched from its snug cocoon. Outfitted with the choice between only the best HQ series Core i5 and i7 processors, this 2-in-1 is competitive spec-wise with the 15-inch MacBook Pro while remaining but a fraction of the cost of Apple’s flagship machine. What’s more, it even has the ports you know and love in addition to the still-blossoming USB Type-C interface.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga 720 (15-inch)

5. Asus ZenBook Flip UX360

A convertible that doesn't need to be

CPU: Intel Core m3 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 FHD IPS touchscreen | Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD

All-day battery life

Roomy keyboard and trackpad

Convertible form factor compromises build quality

Tons of screen glare

Unlike the Asus ZenBook Flip UX305 before it, the ZenBook Flip UX360 ditches the MacBook Air doppelgänger approach in favor of a hybrid design with a vast array of ports. Everything from USB-A to USB-C is present, along with micro HDMI and a microSD card reader. At the same time, it doesn't neglect the wholly aluminum chassis of yesteryear, ultimately making the ZenBook Flip UX360 an excellent value.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook Flip UX360