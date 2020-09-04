The 10 best Labor Day laptop sales 2020

This week's Labor Day laptop sales are cutting prices on a range of computers, with everything from cheap HP machines to the premium Dell XPS and MacBook Air on sale right now. That all leads to some pretty impressive price cuts, but it can be difficult to know whether you're getting the best deal out there.

That's why we're rounding up the ten best laptop deals in the Labor Day sales right here. The cheapest offer comes in at $499 right now, and that markup sits on an impressive configuration of the Asus Vivobook - complete with a pretty huge 512GB SSD. From Dell to HP, Lenovo to Apple, you'll find big savings available on a range of models right now, however.

We've gathered all the highest value Labor Day laptop sales right here, basing our list on the biggest savings on the most powerful machines. That means you'll find speedy SSDs, the latest 10th generation Intel processors, and industry leading ultra-books available for less this week.

Plus, we're also rounding up plenty more Labor Day sales right here on TechRadar, but you can shop all the latest cheap laptop deals as well.

Today's best Labor Day laptop sales

1. Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop: $849.99 $699.99 at Dell

This is the cheapest Dell XPS 13 deal we've seen in a while, and while you're picking up entry level specs here (a 10th gen i5 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD), you're picking up a premium laptop for an excellent price in Dell's Labor Day sales.

2. Asus 15.6-inch laptop: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on this 15.6-inch Asus laptop in the latest Labor Day sales. The resulting $499 cost is an excellent price to pay for such a massive 512GB SSD as well as AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics, 8GB RAM and a Ryzen 5 processor.

3. 2020 MacBook Air | AirPods | $999 $899 at Apple

The 2020 MacBook Air is also making an appearance in the Labor Day laptop sales. Not only will you find a $100 discount on the original $999 price, but there's also a free pair of AirPods up for grabs here as well. With 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, these are hardly entry level specs as well.

4. HP 15.6-inch laptop: $789.99 $549.99 at HP

There's a $230 saving up for grabs on this 15.6-inch laptop in HP's Labor Day laptop deals. What's more, you're getting some powerful specs at this price, with 12GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and the latest 10th generation i5 processor inside.

5. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15.6-inch laptop: $899 $699 at B&H Photo

B&H Photo has cut $200 off the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5, and not only are you picking up some great specs - 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD - but there's also a free subscription to Microsoft Office Home & Student available with this purchase.

6. Lenovo Yoga C640 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Lenovo

Or, if you're after something more flexible, this 13-inch 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga is available for $200 less when you shop direct at Lenovo. There's a 10th gen i7 processor inside, with 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage as well - so you're not sacrificing power for functionality either. Use promo code KICKOFFSALE20 for the full discount.

7. Asus ROG Strix G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $879.99 at Best Buy

Save just over $100 on the Asus ROG Strix G15 if you're after a laptop that will also be able to run the latest games. You're picking up some great specs for this price point as well, with a 10th gen i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD with GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics.

8. HP Spectre Folio 13.3-inch laptop: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at HP

If you're looking for a slimline laptop with enough horsepower to take on larger jobs than everyday cheap machines, this HP Spectre Folio laptop deal may offer up the perfect solution. You'll find a 10th gen i7 processor inside with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD as well.

9. Dell XPS 13: $1,249 $1,099.99 at Dell

Dell's Labor Day laptop sales can also save you $150 on this stacked XPS 13. Alongside the typical 10th gen i7 processor and 512GB SSD you're also picking up 16GB RAM - excellent specs for those looking to multi-task between more demanding programs.

10. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15-inch laptop - 128GB: $1,199.99 $899 at Best Buy

Best Buy has cut $300 off the price of a massive range of Surface Laptops in its Labor Day sales, with one of the cheapest coming in at just $899. These are premium laptops, so this price sits on an entry level configuration at 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD with a Ryzen 5 processor, but you'll also find the 13.5-inch model available for $799 as well.

