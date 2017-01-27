10 smartphones with monster batteries

When we think of big smartphone batteries we tend to think of something around 3600mAh, like the one in the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, while a unit the size of the 5,100mAh one in the Lenovo P2 is almost unheard of.

Or at least, it is in the west. But head over to Asia (or brave the import market) and you can find phones with batteries that dwarf either of these, and even some handsets with more than one battery.

Need some examples? You’ve come to the right place. From largest to smallest, here are ten of the biggest batteries ever to grace a smartphone.