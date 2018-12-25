TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Audials Radiotracker 2018 Premium free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.
Merry Christmas! Peel back the final door on our free downloads advent calendar to discover a special treat: Audials Radiotracker 2018 Premium, yours to download completely free.
This software is a modern take on taping songs from the radio, but instead of waiting for a local station to play your favorite song, you can set Audials Radiotracker to watch out for it being played and record it automatically.
It's also possible to save entire radio shows by setting Audials Radiotracker to record at certain times.
Recordings are saved as high quality MP3, AAC or WMA at up to 320kbps, suitable for playing back of any device.
Audials Radiotracker 2018 Premium usually retails at $24.90/£19.90/AU$38.24, but it's yours to download free as a special Christmas gift.
