Target PS5 restock: it could be in stock today – here are the exact times

If the overdue Target PS5 restock is today, May 26, our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider will send you an alert – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Why today for the Target PS5 restock? While our reliable sources are no longer able to tell us the exact date of the next Target PS5 restock (this is due to changes to the company's internal communications), we know Target stores around the US have gotten more PlayStation 5 consoles this week, and the restock time has been in the mornings for all past online-only Target restocks in 2021. So it's safe to assume there will be a Target PS5 restock this week, and the past two restock cycles from the department store have been on Wednesday mornings.

Target PS5 restock time today

If today, the Target PS5 restock time is likely 7:40am EDT / 6:40am CDT / 5:40am MDT / 4:40am PDT. Since the local Target stores we've checked in with have enough stock for at least a small drop, we're assuming it will be this week and as soon as today, May 26, though we can't confirm the exact date.

Despite the habitual Target PS5 restock time, we suggest paying attention to your phone for the Twitter alert from Matt Swider about 40 minutes in advance. There was one time in 2021 in which Target did a PS5 restock at around 7:15am EDT. So it's better to be early than miss the restock entirely, especially considering the last date of a Target console restock was April 28.

Target won't be the first American retailer with the PS5 in stock this week even if it happens today. We saw Best Buy have a PS5 restock of both PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital on Monday. However, Target does have easier-to-cart next-gen consoles and same-day pickup options, which make for exciting reactions on Twitter.

How to buy PS5 from Target – if it's today

What makes Target one of the best stores to buy the PS5 in the US? It's easy to get the console into your cart and, with the right strategy, easy to pay for it at checkout. It also offers that sweet same-day pickup option at its local stores after you secure an online order (please don't go to any Target store expecting to be able to buy PS5 today).

The easiest way to pay for a PS5 is through Target's PayPal button (or Apple Pay if going through the iPhone app). PayPal takes you off of Target's servers, which are hammered with traffic, and you get ushered out to PayPal's transaction page to finish the payment. It's the No. 1 shortcut you need to know about in this video from YouTuber Jake Randall.

Beyond Target, we don't have much information about PS5 restock news in the US since Best Buy has already had its restock on Monday, while both GameStop and Walmart had PS5 in stock on Wednesday and Thursday of last week, respectively. Both American retailers have been opening up orders every other week, so while we're tracking GameStop and Walmart PS5 inventory, we're not completely able to confirm for an imminent restock at either US retailer.

A hopeful sign is that retailer Antonline promises at least one next-gen console restock every week, and while that could mean Xbox, it had an Xbox Series X restock last week and two PS5 Digital restocks before that. So there's a natural assumption that the PS5 Disc console will be available to purchase next. That's the best news in case you miss out on the Target PS5 restock this week.

What about a Sony Direct PS5 restock?

Sony's upcoming State of Play event on Thursday, May 27 could tie in a PS5 restock, as we haven't seen the company offer the console since last week. But we have our doubts for one reason: those lucky PS5 buyers who made it through last week's virtual queue have reported to us that their console shipment has been delayed.

In the past, whenever we see shipments delayed from Sony PlayStation Direct (which normally ships consoles very quickly, especially if you have a paid PlayStation Plus account), it usually means it's not going to have a restock for a few days or weeks. Still, our PS5 Twitter tracker is monitoring all US stores just in case the Sony pops up unexpectedly.