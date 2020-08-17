Microsoft is offering some major Surface Pro deals this week - prices start at just $599

Surface Pro deals have been offering cheap tablets for a while now, and every now and then the price bracket drops down a peg. This week, though, Microsoft has compounded its offers by cutting prices on its Surface Pro line while also throwing in a Signature Type Cover case as well. That's a rare offer, especially seeing as these are the lowest prices we've seen yet.

You'll usually find these kinds of Surface Pro deals with the standard Type Cover case included, and that's what Best Buy was offering up a few weeks ago. However, Microsoft is including the Signature Type Cover here - worth $159 by itself compared to $99.99.

Prices are starting at just $599 for the entry level model right now - a $360 discount that we've only seen a couple of times before today. In fact, we were more than happy with the usual $699 sales price this piece of kit usually pitches for, so an extra $100 off means you're grabbing this exceptionally cheap this week.

If you're not happy with those entry level specs, however, you'll find similar Surface Pro deals all the way up the price scale. Boost your processor and RAM for just $799 (was $1,059), or upgrade your storage as well for $979 (was $1,359). There's even a powerful i7 model available with a $359 discount this week as well.

These Surface Pro deals are outlined in full just below, but we're also bringing you more prices from around the web further down the page.

Today's best Surface Pro 7 deals

Surface Pro 7 | i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB | Black Type Cover: $959 $599 at Microsft

We were happy when this spec dropped down to $699 earlier in the year, but a $599 price tag on the Surface Pro 7 is an excellent offer. With 4GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage, you'll be using this for lighter work and browsing, but if you need a quality tablet to do so this is an ideal price point, especially seeing as the keyboard case is included.

Surface Pro 7 | i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB | Black Type Cover: $1,059 $799 at Microsoft

With a boost to your processor and double the RAM, this is the Surface Pro deal that will appeal to most buyers who need just a little more juice out of their convertible tablet. You're saving up to $260 at Microsoft this week, in a return to the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.

Surface Pro 7 | i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB | Black Type Cover: $1,359 $979 at Microsoft

Save up to $380 and grab yourself a whole lot more storage in this $979 offer on the 256GB Surface Pro 7 - the lowest price this spec has ever seen. You're still getting the Type Cover included as well, an accessory that hasn't made its way to these more premium bundles in the past.

Surface Pro 7 | i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB | Black Type Cover: $1,659 $1,299 at Microsoft

With the latest 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, this powerful Surface Pro 7 is perfect if you need even more computing power with you at all times. Plus, you're saving $359 on this tablet with the keyboard cover included - an excellent offer.

