Super Bowl TV deal: this 70-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $588 at Walmart

Super Bowl LV is just weeks away, and if you're looking to save money on a brand-new TV to watch the big game, then you've come to the right place. Walmart's Super Bowl TV deals include incredible savings on a range of 4K TVs from brands like LG, TCL, Vizio, and more.



One of the best bargains we've seen is this Vizio 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $588 ($758). That's a massive $170 discount and an incredible price for a big-screen 4K smart TV.

Super Bowl TV deal

Vizio 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $758 $588 at Walmart

Save $170 - Enjoy the big game on this 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $588 at Walmart. The Vizio TV features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution.

View Deal

Watch the big game come alive on the screen with bold, bright colors and sharp contrasts thanks to the 4K HD resolution and full array backlighting with Dolby Vision. The Vizio TV also has smart capabilities, so you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. You're also getting Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in so you can stream content from your iPhone or Android device directly to your TV.



See more of the best Super Bowl TV deals from Walmart below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

More Super Bowl TV deals at Walmart

RCA 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV: $699.99 $259.98 at Walmart

Save $170 - If you're looking for a budget TV, this RCA 55-inch set is a fantastic option. While the 4K Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include HDMI ports, which allow you to connect multiple devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $265 at Walmart

Save $234 - A fantastic Super Bowl TV deal, you can score a massive $234 price cut on this Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV. The Sceptre set has the Google Assistant and Chromecast built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and stream content from your phone to your home screen.

View Deal

LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.95 $396.99 at Walmart

Save $202 - You can get the 2020 LG 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $396.99 at Walmart. The feature-packed smart TV comes with ThinQ AI technology and the Google Assistant, so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

View Deal

TCL 65-inch HD Smart 4K TV: $498 $428 at Walmart

Save $70 - An incredible price, Walmart has this TCL 65-inch 4K TV marked down to just $428. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

View Deal

Hisense 65-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $498 $428 at Walmart

Save $70 - Another fantastic cheap TV option, Walmart has this Hisense 65-inch Roku TV on sale for $428. Perfect for Super Bowl viewing, the 4K TV features a flex-neck design that allows you to position at multiple viewing angles.

View Deal

VIZIO 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $758 $588 at Walmart

Save $170 - Enjoy the big game on this 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $588 at Walmart. The Vizio TV features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution.

View Deal

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.



See more bargains with our roundup of the best Presidents' Day sales happening right now and the best Superbowl TV deals.