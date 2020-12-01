Still not bought a Cyber Monday TV deal? Here are 5 TVs worth buying

We're coming to the end of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals period – which means that many a good TV deal has come and gone, whether through temporary promotion or a popular model selling out before you could get your hands on it.

Thankfully, though, there are still plenty of Cyber Monday TV deals still live. There's often no telling how long they'll stay up for – some will revert to their standard price pretty quickly, while others will drag out the discount to shift some more stock before 2020 is out. Others still will keep the discount as a permanent price cut, where the discount has been set by the manufacturer rather than the retailer.

But picking a TV can be hard. They're expensive purchases, and important to get right. That's why we've brought together our top pick of five TV deals really worth considering. If you want to see the whole list of what's on offer, of course, you can head to our dedicated Cyber Monday TV deals guide. Otherwise, select from our shortlist below.

Today's 5 best Cyber Monday TV deals

Lowest ever price Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: $599 $479 at Best Buy

Save $120 – The Frame series from Samsung aren't exactly what you'd call "cheap 4K TVs" but this great little price cut from Best Buy really means you can bag a bargain. Whether mounted on the wall or on its own stand, this gorgeous bezel-less display is a perfect choice for the style-conscious this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Ideal mid-price TV Sony Bravia 49-inch X800H 4K TV: $649 $549 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The X800H is a really feature-packed mid-range series from tech giants Sony and has a ton of fantastic tech under the hood. Dolby Vision HDR, Android OS, a top-end 4K processor, and Motionflow XR 240 are all right here giving you a really, really powerful TV with a great picture all-around.

View Deal

Huge savings Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio - not bad for the price.

View Deal

Premium features Vizio P-Series Quantum 65-inch 4K TV: $1,199 $969 at Amazon

Save a hefty $230 on this 4K HDR TV from Vizio. Featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution, over 1000 nits of peak brightness for capable HDR, and full array local dimming for brilliant light management. You'll get Dolby Vision HDR thrown in too. On sale until November 30 only.View Deal

Great value OLED TV Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,999 $1,499 at Best Buy

Save $500. This mid-price OLED TV has got a staggering $500 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy. Featuring 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel. The 55-inch is no longer on sale, sadly. On sale until December 10.View Deal

