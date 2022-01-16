Steelers vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL playoff game online

Audio player loading…

Will Ben Roethlisberger's career end on a bum note, or can he summon the spirit of 2005 and pull off the shock of the Wild Card Weekend? With all of the expectation on No.2 seed KC, Pittsburgh and Big Ben have nothing to lose, and everything to gain. Read on as we explain how to get a Steelers vs Chiefs live stream and watch the NFL playoffs online from anywhere.

It's a surprise that the Steelers are even here, but now that they are, they may as well make the most of it. Anything can happen in the playoffs, and they'll be doubly motivated by the return of star WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and, you know, the fact that they've been written off by absolutely everyone.

The Chiefs took them apart less than a month ago, the 36-10 scoreline flattering the Steelers if anything. Pittsburgh's rush defense is the worst in the NFL, and even if T.J. Watt manages to wrap up Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have so much firepower and so much late-season experience to draw upon.

And then there's Ben. All evidence points to the contrary, but does he have one more big game in that aged right arm? Follow our guide on how to watch the Steelers vs Chiefs online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Steelers vs Chiefs from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Steelers vs Chiefs from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Steelers vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL playoffs in the US

The Steelers vs Chiefs game is being shown by NBC tonight, with kick-off scheduled for 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the NBC website. How to watch Steelers vs Chiefs FREE without cable The obvious first port of call for cord cutters wanting to watch NBC's NFL output is a Peacock TV subscription. Plans start from $4.99 a month and can be cancelled any time. Great-value Sling TV is a fuller OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. Its Blue package offers local NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts, for just $35 a month after a three-day free trial. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more. The costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into the playoffs, as well as the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl. You also get the benefit of the fact that FuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch Steelers vs Chiefs: live stream NFL in Canada

Tonight's Steelers vs Chiefs game kicks off at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the Steelers vs Chiefs along with every single game of the playoffs, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Steelers vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Steelers vs Chiefs game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 1.15pm GMT on Sunday night/Monday morning. The network is showing every playoff game on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. If you're only interested in the NFL, another great option is the NFL Game Pass, which is also showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription currently costs £39.99. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Steelers vs Chiefs FREE: live stream NFL in Australia