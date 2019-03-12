Sony's wireless noise canceling headphones get a price cut at Amazon

If you're looking for a pair of headphones with top-of-the-line noise cancelation technology that won't break the bank, then you've come to the right place. Amazon is offering the Sony Noise Canceling Headphones (certified refurbished) on sale for $254.99. That's the best price we've seen for top-rated wireless headphones.

The Sony WH1000XM3 headphones claim to be the best noise canceling headphones on the market, offering industry-leading digital noise cancellation technology. Whether you're traveling, walking, or in a busy office, the Sony headphones will adapt to the sounds around you and adjust background noise accordingly. The Bluetooth headphones also deliver powerful audio that can be easily controlled with the touch sensor. The Sony headphones provide an all-day battery with up to 30-hours of battery life with quick charging if you need a fast recharge.

Because the Sony WH1000XM3 offers premium features, its price tag reflects that. A new pair of the Sony headphones will set you back $349.99, that's why the almost $100 price cut on the refurbished pair is an excellent deal that you shouldn't pass up.

If you're interested in headphones that are made for more active-wear, Amazon also has the Sony In Ear Headphones on sale for $148. The Sony earbuds are completely wireless and feature a cushioned fit and sweat-resistant design making them perfect for exercise and running.

