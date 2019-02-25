Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 bring cinema-like ratio screens for your Netflix binges

Sony’s latest range of smartphones are all about watching films, video and TV with a 21:9 aspect ratio display.

The Xperia 1 – that’s the flagship for Sony's latest range – as well as the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus all come with the widescreen display, which are the first phones to be announced with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

A lot of other manufacturers currently offer 18:9 or 19:9 aspect ratio displays, but Sony is offering this taller display so you can watch films on your phone in their original format.

A tall order

Sony claims almost 70% of all films on Netflix are in a 21:9 aspect ratio, and you'll be able to watch them in that format here alongside content from Sony's own store and Amazon Prime Video.

If the content isn't filmed in 21:9, you'll still be able to watch it with black bars down the sides of the display.

It's not just about watching video either as the company claims the aspect ratio enhances gaming as well as offering a better format for viewing photos you've taken with the phone's cameras.

