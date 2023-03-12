Sleep Week 2023 – seven days of sleep-boosting tips

Audio player loading…

Sleep Awareness Week 2023 is happening now, and here at TechRadar we're celebrating with a collection of articles dedicated to helping you get the best sleep you possibly can. Alongside death and taxes, sleep is something we all have in common, and quality sleep every night is essential for both your physical and mental wellbeing. If you're not sleeping well, that's not something you have to put up with, so stick around this week for essential advice on how to improve your slumber.

Sleep Awareness Week is an annual event organized by the National Sleep Foundation to raise awareness about the connection between quality sleep and better health. This year it runs from Sunday 12 March to Saturday 18 March, encompassing World Sleep Day on Friday 17 March.

To ensure you don't miss a thing during Sleep Week, we'll be updating this page every day with fresh articles from sleep experts, so be sure to bookmark it and keep coming back so that you can discover all you need to know about sleep and how to do it better.

Sleep Week 2023: how to sleep better

This week we'll be looking at all manner of sleep-boosting subjects, casting an expert eye on matters such as how to fall asleep faster, whether having an afternoon nap is good for your sleep or not, and how you can wake up early without feeling groggy for the rest of the day. We'll also tackle the big issue that can be a real sleep-buster for many: how can you stop snoring?

We'll also be looking into the realities of using a sleep tracker, and as for the practicalities of getting the best night's sleep, every night, we can of course point you to the best mattress for your individual requirements (and help you get the best prices when you buy). If you haven't changed your mattress in a few years, buying a new one could be the one big change you need to shake up your sleep.

Beyond that we can also direct you to the best pillow for your needs, as well as providing expert recommendations on other bedding for those essential final touches that can help you sleep well and awaken feeling fully refreshed.

Here are a few articles to get you started on the road to superior slumber...

Sleep Week 2023: expert advice and explainers

(opens in new tab) How to wake up early without feeling tired

If you're not a morning person, then getting up early can feel like your world is crashing around you. But a few simple adjustments to your lifestyle and habits will help you do so without feeling tired. We spoke to a sleep expert to find out all the facts.

(opens in new tab) What is exploding head syndrome?

As sleep disorders go, exploding head syndrome seems like a slightly disturbing one, but fortunately, it’s not as painful as it sounds. We look at the latest research and talk to a sleep expert to find out more and learn how you can avoid the symptoms.

(opens in new tab) Is sleeping on your front bad for you?

Face planting into bed is the type of thing we see in the movies, and is likely what we feel like doing when we’re tired - but is it bad for you? We speak to the experts about how sleeping on your stomach can affect your sleep and whether it's safe.

(opens in new tab) How to find your sleep window

Do you find that despite your best efforts, you're not getting the quality sleep you need every night? It could be helpful to figure out what your sleep window - the optimal time period to fall asleep in for the most restful night - is. Here's how to work it out.

(opens in new tab) 7 tips for better sleep when you're feeling anxious

Google searches for 'how to sleep when stressed' peak at 4am, suggesting that a lot of us are being kept awake at night by anxiety, which can lead to a vicious circle of sleep deprivation. A sleep expert explains to prevent anxiety from ruining your sleep.

(opens in new tab) How to use the Military Sleep Method to fall asleep faster at night

Want to learn how to fall asleep in minutes, instead of staring at the ceiling, waiting for sleep to come? This military technique for sleep is effective at helping you drift off quickly, but you need to practice it regularly for it to be most effective. Here's what you need to do...

(opens in new tab) How to sleep better when you've got a cold

Dealing with a cold is rubbish, and being unable to sleep because every time you lie down you start drowning in your own snot is even worse. We asked a sleep expert for their advice on how to sleep better when you're bunged up.

(opens in new tab) How to sleep on a plane and wake up refreshed

Some people are capable of sleeping soundly as soon as the plane leaves the tarmac, while others struggle to sleep on a plane at all. We look at the common challenges we face when trying to sleep on a plane, and share expert tips on how you can overcome them

(opens in new tab) Does counting sheep really help you sleep?

We've all heard of the technique of counting sleep when you can't sleep, but is there any science behind it? And is it worth trying? We asked a sleep expert about the science behind bedtime sheep-counting.

(opens in new tab) I tried the 4 7 8 sleep method to see if it does help you fall asleep faster

One writer puts this viral sleep technique to the test to see how effective it is at helping you to fall asleep and to destress before bedtime. It's all over TikTok, but does that mean it's any good? Time to find out. Deep breath...

(opens in new tab) Is sleeping on your side good for you?

Nearly two-thirds of adults sleep on their left or right side. Curling up in a ball and falling into a deep sleep feels like one of the safest ways to get the 7 to 9 hours of sleep most adults need. But is sleeping on your side good for you? We asked a sleep physiologist.

(opens in new tab) Foods that can help you sleep

Think your diet doesn't affect your sleep? Think again, as registered nutritionist Rob Hobson talks us through the best and worst foods for sleep quality. He also shares three daily meals that can supercharge your snooze at night.

(opens in new tab) Is sleeping on your back good for you?

There are many good and bad health effects to sleeping on your back, but can they affect your health in the long term and is there anyone who shouldn’t sleep on their back? We talk to the experts and look at the latest research on whether sleeping on your back is good for you.

(opens in new tab) How insomnia affected me and how I dealt with it

Author, journalist and sleep expert Kate Mikhail writes about her experience with insomnia, how it affected her when it reached its peak, and how she overcame it to not only sleep better, but to help others too.

(opens in new tab) Oversleeping: how much sleep is too much?

We all moan about how much sleep we're not getting, but rarely do we talk about the downsides of oversleeping – and how much sleep is too much for our bodies. We look at the latest studies and talk to the experts about how to tell if you're oversleeping, and how to get into a better sleep routine.

(opens in new tab) How to tell if you're sleeping on the wrong pillow

What you rest your head on can make or break your quality of sleep, so it's essential to make sure you have the best pillow for your body and sleep style. We spoke to neurobiologist Dr Verena Senn about this, and she shared a simple test to help you tell if you have the right pillow.

(opens in new tab) What builds up on a mattress that isn't cleaned

We spoke to a range of cleaning experts to ask them what sorts of things build up on your mattress if it isn't cleaned. From dust mites to sweat, there are plenty of reasons to give your mattress the once over a couple of times a year.

Sleep Week 2023: tech and sleep products

(opens in new tab) I tried noise-cancelling sleep earbuds and they’re a revelation

A tech journalist explains how she eagerly turned to various products claiming to train her into achieving better sleep, but with disappointing results. However, after trying a selection of sleep earplugs, she may have have found a solution to her restless nights.

(opens in new tab) Pokémon Sleep is a sleep app I wasn’t expecting

A mobile sleep app that tracks your sleep and rewards quality slumber with adorable Pokémon sounds like an intriguing proposition, but is gamifying sleep really such a good idea?

(opens in new tab) How to use the data from your sleep tracker

If you use a sleep tracker you'll know how all-encompassing the data it gives you can be. There’s a lot to dig into but it can be tough to do so; what patterns do you need to look for? Here’s how to use the data from your sleep tracker to inform life choices.

(opens in new tab) Two months with the Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover

The Eight Sleep Pod 3 cover is like a cross between a mattress topper and a futuristic electric blanket, with built-in biometric trackers for good measure. It's also really expensive, but our tester found that it really improved her sleep; here's what she learned.

(opens in new tab) The top sleep podcasts for falling asleep faster

Sleep podcasts can be a popular tool for anyone who needs a bit of ushering into the arms of Morpheus. There are lots to choose from, however; here are the top-ranked options.

(opens in new tab) The biggest problem with Apple Watch sleep tracking

The Apple Watch has grown into an impressive mesh of hardware and software in recent years, but it's far from a great sleep tracking watch. We take a look at what needs to change.

(opens in new tab) Why I stopped using a fitness tracker at night

A sleep journalist explains how she used a fitness tracker to monitor the quality of her sleep - and how a growing obsession with sleep metrics made her sleep patterns worse, until a sleep expert told her to stop wearing it.

(opens in new tab) 5 gadgets to tackle your biggest sleep problems

Whether it's frequent waking, snoring or having trouble drifting off, sleep isn't with its issues. That's why we've rounded up 5 key gadgets and apps designed to help you sleep better at night. Remember though, always speak to your doctor if you're worried about your sleep.

(opens in new tab) Sound Oasis Sleep Therapy Pillow Speakers review

These teeny pillows are small enough to fit under your bed pillow without you feeling them. We rated them a 3 out of 5, and would recommend them if you like snoozing to gentle ambient noise. If not, there are better speakers around.

Sleep Week 2023: essential sleep buying guides

(opens in new tab) The best pillows in 2023

Along with the best mattress, choosing the right pillows for your sleep style can radically improve your sleep. We've picked out leading options featuring natural and synthetic fillings including memory foam, microfiber, feather, down, Tencel, latex and naturally cooling wool.

(opens in new tab) The best sleep tracker

Sleep tracking is a great way to understand more about your nightly sleep habits. We've tested the best sleep trackers to find out which one gives you the most insight into your sleep, and can help you feel more rested in the morning.

(opens in new tab) The best mattress toppers

Upgrading your bed needn't mean a whole new mattress. A quality mattress topper can easily make a tired old mattress a lot more comfortable and supportive, and it can also change the feel of your bed, while costing a lot less than new mattress. We've rounded up the best options available now.

(opens in new tab) The best sleep earplugs

If unwanted noise is preventing you from sleeping, sleep earplugs will help you by blocking out distracting sounds. We've picked out the best, including smart earplugs with features like active noise canceling and audio playback, as well as simpler options with cleverly crafted silicone to cut down ambient noise.

(opens in new tab) The best wake-up lights

Having trouble waking up in the morning? A sunrise alarm clock could be just the thing to help you get out of bed with a spring in your step. Here we run through this year's top-rated options to help you get up and go.

(opens in new tab) The best under-pillow speakers

If you are dealing with tinnitus or a racing mind that won't let you drop off at night, a simple under-pillow speaker can make a big difference to how easily you fall asleep. Here we walk you through this year's top options, and explain exactly how they work and why your sleep would benefit from one.

What is Sleep Awareness Week?

Sleep Awareness Week was launched by the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) in 1998 as a way to put more emphasis on the importance of getting regular, good quality sleep. Ever since it launched, Sleep Week (as it's fondly known) has been a way to open up the conversation about sleep: how to do it better, for longer, and why getting your seven to nine hours a night is important.

The NSF promotes Sleep Awareness Week as an excellent way to help you be your Best Slept Self. One of the best ways to do that is to ensure you have a relaxing bedtime routine in place each night, including going to bed at the same time and winding down fully before you close your eyes.

Some other sleep tips you can use to be your best slept self include the following:

Stick to a consistent sleep and wake up schedule

Limit your use of tech (or using night mode) in the hour before sleep

Avoid consuming caffeine after midday as it can affect how fast you fall asleep

Don't exercise too vigorously close to bedtime as it can wake you up

Practice a deep breathing technique for sleep

Use a good sleep app to relax your mind and body for sleep

Ensure your bedroom is cool, dark and quiet - use sleep earplugs to block out noise

