Save up to $300 with these incredible MacBook Air deals

With the release of the new 2020 M1 MacBook range late last year, we were wondering when those original 2020 MacBook Air deals would start to pop up. Now that day has come, and you can find up to $300 off last year's Intel release at B&H Photo this week.

The biggest saving sits on this 512GB model. Perfect for storing and using larger media files, or simply keeping all your documents and apps loaded on one machine, the i5 processor and 8GB RAM will keep everything feeling smooth and fast. Previously sitting at $1,349, it's now available for $1,049 at B&H Photo. That's $200 less than the M1 version, which currently sits at $1,249.

However, the MacBook Air deal that will get most people excited is this 256GB, i5 model. It's just $30 more than the entry level i3 version right now, and that $929 price tag marks an excellent departure from the $1,000+ costs we're used to seeing.

Sure, the M1 MacBook Air is considerably more powerful, with that new processor blowing critics and users away with its speed. However, if you don't need a blitzingly fast processor, you'll find the exact same luxury design here on the previous generation. Plus, with MacBook Air deals slashing these prices you'll find more storage options open to you at a lower cost as well.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more MacBook deals in your region.

Today's best MacBook Air deals

2020 MacBook Air (i3, 256GB): $999 $899 at B&H Photo

Save $100 - The baseline i3 MacBook Air was already well-priced at launch - offering 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD on a luxury laptop for just $999. However, MacBook deals since then have dropped that price down to $899, and you've got another chance to take advantage of that discount right here.

View Deal

Top pick 2020 MacBook Air (i5, 256GB): $1,129 $929 at B&H Photo

Save $200 - If you need a little extra power in your processor, however, you can upgrade to the i5 model for just $30 more this week. You're saving $200 overall, with this mid-range model previously coming in at $1,129. This is our top pick if you don't want to break $1,000 - for the sake of $30 you're picking up a far better processor and still getting that excellent 256GB of storage space.

View Deal

2020 MacBook Air (i5, 512GB): $1,349 $1,049 at B&H Photo

Save $300 - This week's biggest MacBook Air deal sits on the 512GB model. That's plenty of storage space for larger media files - handy if you're going to be using Adobe software or just making use of iMovie and GarageBand. With $300 off the original MSRP you'll also find a handsome $1,049 price here.

View Deal

More MacBook Air deals

More of today's best 2020 MacBook Air deals Students buy Macbook, get Airpods Reduced Price Macbook Air - 1.1GHz... Apple $999 $899 View Reduced Price Macbook Air - 1.1GHz... Apple $1,299 $1,199 View Apple MacBook Air (13-inch,... Amazon $1,244.99 View 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13"... QVC $1,669.96 View Show More Deals

Today's best Apple Macbook Air (M1 2020) deals New Apple MacBook Air with... Amazon Prime $983.71 View MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop -... Best Buy $999.99 View

If you're looking for something with a more powerful baseline, you might want to take a look at the latest MacBook Pro deals. Or, if you're looking for more flexibility, iPad Pro deals can offer plenty of power in a tablet device that will easily replace a laptop as well. Of course, you'll find plenty more cheap laptop deals on the web this week as well.